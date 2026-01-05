Israel launches strikes on 'Hezbollah and Hamas' targets in Lebanon

Israel's military on Monday launched strikes on what it said were Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon after issuing evacuation orders for four villages in the country's east and south.
Earlier, an Israeli military representative said the military was planning strikes on what he described as “military infrastructure” belonging to Hamas in the villages of Al Manara and Ain Al Tineh in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, and to Hezbollah in Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Israel continues to carry out attacks in Lebanon almost daily despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreement in November 2024 that ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
Hours before Monday's air strikes, the Israeli military fired artillery shells towards Wadi Alma Al Shaab in southern Lebanon, the state National News Agency reported. A strike on Saturday in the southern town of Al Khiam injured three people travelling in a vehicle.
Israel accuses Hezbollah of trying to rebuild after suffering significant losses to its leadership and arsenal in 2024. The ceasefire requires Hezbollah to disarm and withdraw from areas south of the Litani River, about 30km from the border with Israel.
Lebanon has faced growing pressure from the US and Israel to disarm Hezbollah, and its leaders fear that Israel could dramatically escalate strikes across the battered country to push Lebanon's leaders to confiscate Hezbollah's arsenal more quickly.
