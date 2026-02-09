Israel says it captured 'senior' Islamist operative in southern Lebanon raid

The Israeli army said on Monday that its troops had arrested a senior member of the Jamaa Islamiya during an overnight raid in southern Lebanon.

“Overnight (Sunday), following intelligence indications gathered in recent weeks, [Israeli army] soldiers conducted a targeted raid on a structure in the Har Dov area and apprehended a senior terrorist from the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organisation,” the army said.

Jamaa Islamiya, also known as the Islamic Group, is a Lebanese Sunni political party and armed faction with ties to the Palestinian group Hamas. It is considered to be an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

It also has an armed wing that took part in the attacks on Israel and has lost a handful of fighters since the outbreak of the cross-border fighting on October 8, 2023.

The man was transferred for questioning in Israeli territory, it said, adding that weapons were located in the same structure in which he was apprehended.

The army added that the group had advanced “terror” attacks against Israel and its civilians in the north during its war with Hezbollah before a ceasefire was signed in November 2024, after more than a year of devastating war.

“[Israeli army] troops will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel,” it added.

Jamaa Islamiya confirmed that the Israeli troops infiltrated into the town of Habbariyeh in the Hasbaya District and abducted the group's official in the area Atawi Atawi, from his house and took him to an unknown place.

Condemning the move, the group said it holds Israel “responsible for any harm that may befall him”.

Also on Monday, the army said it struck a Hezbollah “terrorist” in the Yanouh area in southern Lebanon “in response to Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings”.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported that three people, including a child, were killed in a raid that targeted a car in Yanouh.

Hezbollah, a powerful paramilitary group and political party, was battered in a conflict with Israel that ended in November 2024. Under a US-brokered ceasefire, Hezbollah was to withdraw and disarm south of the Litani River, while Israel was to withdraw fully from Lebanese territory.

Israel and the US have since pushed for the group’s full disarmament nationwide. Lebanese leaders and the country's armed forces have committed publicly to disarming the Iran-backed group to establish a state monopoly on weapons – something that has not existed since the outbreak of Lebanon’s 15-year civil war in 1975.

In Gaza, the Israeli army said on Monday that it killed four militants who “exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired towards” soldiers in Rafah area in southern Gaza.

“No IDF injuries were reported. Following identification, the troops eliminated the terrorists,” it said.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas and other groups launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

Israel immediately began a large-scale campaign in Gaza that levelled most of the coastal enclave and killed at least 71,000 people.

A ceasefire in October halted two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.