Hamas ally says Israeli strike killed seven in South Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A Lebanese militant organisation closely linked to Palestinian group Hamas said on Wednesday that seven people had been killed in an Israeli strike on south Lebanon.

Jamaa Islamiya said the “seven rescuers” were killed in an overnight attack on an emergency centre in Habariyeh, near the Israeli border.

Several militant groups in Lebanon run health centres and emergency response operations.

Jamaa Islamiya's emergency responders called the strike a “heinous crime”.

READ MORE US warns Israel against launching Rafah offensive after Gaza ceasefire resolution

A Jamaa Islamiya official said a dozen rescue workers were in the emergency centre at the time of the strike, adding that bodies were being pulled from the rubble.

Hamas's allies in Lebanon, mainly Hezbollah, have exchanged near-daily fire with Israeli forces along the southern border since war erupted in the Gaza Strip after the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Hezbollah says its attacks are a show of support for its ally Hamas. However, Israel has attacked the officials of both militant organisations in Lebanon.

Before the latest strike, cross-border hostilities had killed at least 331 people, including 57 civilians, in Lebanon, according to an AFP count. Most of the victims were Hezbollah fighters.

At least 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed in northern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The hostilities have raised fears of all-out conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which fought a devastating war in 2006.