A person looks on as the families and supporters of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas gather to raise awareness and demand their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2023. REUTERS / Shir Torem

Israel-Gaza war live: No hostage release before Friday, Israel says

Negotiations are still ongoing despite both sides agreeing to a temporary truce

  • No hostage release before Friday, Israel says
  • Exact timing of temporary truce to be announced soon, Qatar says
  • Everything you need to know about hostage and aid deal
  • Director of Al Shifa Hospital arrested by Israel
  • Intense overnight air strikes reported in Gaza
  • Truce offers 'hope' in Gaza's darkest days, says UAE's envoy to UN
  • More than 14,000 killed in Gaza Strip since start of conflict
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

Updated: November 23, 2023, 6:57 AM