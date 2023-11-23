Israel-Gaza war live: No hostage release before Friday, Israel says

<p>Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas throughout the war, has said plans for a four-day truce are “progressing positively” and the exact timing will be announced in the coming hours.</p><p>Talks led by Doha and Cairo “for the humanitarian truce in Gaza” are “continuing and progressing positively”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr Majid Al Mansari said.</p><p>The exact time the truce will come into effect will be announced “in the coming hours”, he added.</p><p>Work is continuing with Cairo and Washington to ensure “the rapid start of the truce”, the spokesman said.</p>