Lebanese army says first phase of disarmament plan complete

The Lebanese army said on Thursday it had completed the first phase of its disarmament plan in the South Litani region near the Israeli border but said more work was needed to clear tunnels and unexploded ordnance.

The Lebanese Armed Forces had ‌set a year-end deadline to clear non-state weaponry from ‍the south as part of this initial phase, before moving on to other areas of the country — a process expected to be more complicated due to political sensitivities.

It said there was now a state ​monopoly on arms in the ‌south, achieved in an "effective and tangible way". The initial stage focused on expanding the army's presence and control over the south, excluding areas still occupied by Israeli troops.

“Work in the sector remains ongoing, including clearing unexploded ordnance and tunnels, as well as other operational tasks to prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities,” the army said. A comprehensive evaluation of the first phase will feed into the next stages of disarmament, it added.

The army did not mention Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which fought a year-long war with Israel that ended in a US and French-brokered ceasefire in 2024 that stipulated only Lebanon’s state security forces were allowed to carry arms.

Under the truce terms, Hezbollah and Israeli forces were required to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where UN peacekeepers were deployed alongside the Lebanese army to help dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

But Israel is still occupying five positions it considers strategically vital in the south and continues to carry out daily strikes in Lebanon on what it says are Hezbollah targets.

The army noted that ongoing Israeli attacks, continued occupation of certain sites and daily ceasefire violations have slowed progress of the disarmament plan, alongside delays in the delivery of promised military equipment. “These factors require urgent and serious attention to enable the army to complete its tasks responsibly, gradually and in line with the country’s supreme national interests,” the Lebanese Armed Forces said.

Lebanon has faced ‍growing pressure from the US and Israel to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah. There are fears that ‌Israel could escalate strikes across the battered country in a bid ⁠to push Lebanon's leaders to confiscate ⁠Hezbollah's arsenal.

Israeli broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers that US President Donald Trump had given Israel a “green light” to act in Lebanon. It did not say though whether a major assault on the Lebanese group is imminent.

The Lebanese military said it continues to co-ordinate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, highlighting continuing co-operation in stabilising the South Litani region.

The committee overseeing the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement held its first meeting this year on Wednesday. It came after Israel this week repeatedly launched strikes on areas of Lebanon far from the border region where most of its bombing since the ceasefire was agreed on has taken place.

Lebanese officials said the timing of the attacks – ahead of the mechanism meeting – was a deliberate attempt by Israel to crank up the pressure and accelerate the disarmament process.

At the meeting, Lebanon said it remains committed to the terms of the truce with Israel − including co-operation from Hezbollah − but that Israel is escalating violations and refusing to withdraw from occupied positions, Lebanese parliamentary and political sources said.