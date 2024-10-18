The 99 names of God are written in an elaborate Arabic script and protrude from the surface of the mosque. The National
Culture

Art & Design

Mosques of the UAE: Al Aziz's futuristic design is even better by night

Technology is fused with traditional Islamic and modern architecture to create a show-stopping exterior in Abu Dhabi

Maan Jalal
October 18, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

