Mosques of the UAE: Al Aziz's futuristic design is even better by night

Prominent on the corner of Um Yifeenah Street on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/reem-island/" target="_blank">Reem Island,</a> Al Aziz mosque is impossible to miss. Its unique architectural style combines modern – even futuristic – design elements while staying true to age-old Islamic architectural concepts. Striking by day, it is even more impressive by night, as an integrated LED system lights up the script running across its exterior. Al Aziz mosque opened in 2015, once construction by Architecture firm APG (which also worked on the design) was complete. Spread across 5,100 square metres, with the space to accommodate 2,500 worshippers, the structure comprises three main <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/03/22/muslim-prayer-room-uae/" target="_blank">prayer rooms </a>– a large and small one for males and another for females. Its clean lines and geometric facets create sharp, sleek shapes, which aren't unfamiliar in a modern, metropolis city. While notable within the landscape of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/07/29/the-20-stunning-mosques-to-visit-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">mosque architecture</a>, it seamlessly forms a cohesive part of the urban surroundings. At first glance, the use of shape for the mosque's most prominent features stands out. The entrance, dome and minaret have a geometric feel, with each design element embracing angular lines and facets. Aesthetically appealing and functional, they blend traditional Islamic architectural styles with modern materials and techniques. The overall results do not honour just one style of Islamic architecture such as Umayyad, Moorish or Ottoman, but instead bring elements across the culture's visual history into the modern design. Standing 30 metres high, Al Aziz mosque's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2022/07/27/the-great-mosque-of-samarras-spiral-malwiya-minaret-in-pictures/" target="_blank">minaret </a>– the tall tower beside the main building from which daily <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/ask-ali-the-call-to-prayer-is-music-to-many-vistors-ears-1.310522" target="_blank">calls to prayer</a> can be heard – sits apart from the primary structure. The conscious decision allows the tower to embody a distinct design, while also serving its functional use. Angular panes meet at different points moving up the tower, making for a unique visual texture. Perhaps the most innovative part of the mosque’s design is the use oftranslucent concrete. Also known as light-transmitting concrete, it does so by embedding optical fibres, the result is an arresting visual experience across the facade of Al Aziz mosque – particularly at night. The facade consists of 207 panels, each measuring around 1.8 metres by 1.4 metres weighing 300kg. Every panel features different shapes and Arabic calligraphy, specifically the 99 names of God from the Quran, which protrude from the surface by 3cm, adding depth to the exterior. The script, written in what is most likely ijazah script (also known as tawqi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/11/12/qurans-and-calligraphy-at-sharjah-exhibition-reveal-evolution-of-the-arabic-script/" target="_blank">Arabic script)</a> is large and intertwined, turning each of the names of God into rich visual ornamentations while honouring the many attributes of God. This is even more impactful at night, as the calligraphy changes dramatically due to the integrated LED system through the translucent concrete. Light passes through the different facets, and the text is illuminated from within giving them the appearance that it's floating against the structure. When viewed by day or at night, the cursive Arabic script on the walls against the modern geometric shape and lines of the structure’s exterior, especially on the dome and minaret, creates a visually appealing contrast and harmony. They all link back to the architectural value of Al Aziz mosque where modernity and traditional Islamic design meet.