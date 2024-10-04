Mosques of the UAE: Sharjah landmark Al Noor inspired by Ottoman grandeur

On the banks of the palm tree-lined Khalid Lagoon sits the majestic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/13/taraweeh-prayers-at-al-noor-mosque-in-sharjah-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Al Noor Mosque</a>. The landmark on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/sunset-views-of-buhaira-corniche-in-pictures-1.1221590" target="_blank">Buhaira Corniche</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a> was built under the patronage of the wife of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/07/03/sharjah-rulers-latest-book-delves-into-the-history-of-oman/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a> Ruler <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/25/seven-highlights-from-the-life-of-sheikh-dr-sultan-ruler-of-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi</a>. It was completed in 2005, with space for more than 2,000 worshippers at a time. It has since become one of the city’s most recognisable mosques and an architectural must-see for tourists. The Arabic word noor translates to light, an element that is intrinsically connected to Islamic culture, representing divine guidance and knowledge. Therefore, the name of the mosque itself connects to the idea of seeking enlightenment and knowledge. While Al Noor Mosque is grand and impressive, a closer look at its design reveals a thoughtful approach to melding decorative elements with clean, modern architectural lines and shapes. Its Ottoman design was influenced by the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, more commonly known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. The Turkish mosque's grand scale, harmonious proportions and lavish decorative elements are trademark features of the classical Ottoman style. From slender minarets and large domes to intricate tile work, vibrant colours and geometric patterns, the style, which reached its height in the early 17th century in the region, is perhaps one most recognised globally as “Islamic". Al Noor Mosque takes its cues from these stylistic features, though on a much smaller and simplified scale but no less refined or grand in its presence. Cascading domes, 34 in total, sit on top of the structure. Covered with a delicate and graphic standing seam checked pattern, the central dome weighs approximately 100 tonnes and is supported by four main marble pillars. The central dome is surrounded by several half domes and four small cupola domes in the corners. Most of these are lined with rounded arch windows. The domes sit between two towering minarets, which face the main entrance of the mosque. Graceful and slender, the 52-metre high minarets are cylindrical and fluted, with no balconies and are decorated with floral geometric designs and crowned with a conical peak. They exemplify the atypical minarets of the Ottoman style. Ornamental parapets with a floral motif line the edges of the rectilinear base of the structure. These create a marked distinction between the soft shapes of the domes and the cylindrical shape of the minarets against the hard-lined rectangular elements of the mosque’s foundation. The floral motif also connects these two sections, stylistically creating balance and cohesion. In contrast to the top of the structure, the base of the mosque is modest with its clean brick lines, three oriental arches and slender pillars. The colour is a light beige with accents of pale blue, both of which serenely reflect the environment from the water of Khaled Lagoon to the sand on its banks as seen from the other side of the lake. Al Noor Mosque is one of the few mosques that’s open to the public with tours available for individuals and groups. The tours include a guided talk about the mosque’s architecture, Islamic culture and Emirati history and heritage.