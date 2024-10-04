Al Noor Mosque has 34 domes, with the largest central one weighing approximately 100 tonnes. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Al Noor Mosque has 34 domes, with the largest central one weighing approximately 100 tonnes. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Culture

Art & Design

Mosques of the UAE: Sharjah landmark Al Noor inspired by Ottoman grandeur

Completed in 2005, it can accommodate more than 2,000 worshippers at a time

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

October 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit