Stepping away from traditional mosque designs, Al Warqa’a has no fence and is lined with palm trees. Photo: Waiwai design
Stepping away from traditional mosque designs, Al Warqa’a has no fence and is lined with palm trees. Photo: Waiwai design

Culture

Art & Design

Mosques of the UAE: Al Warqa’a blends traditional touches with modern design

The cubic landmark is unique and has no boundary wall to represent openness to all

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit