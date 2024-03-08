Photo essay: Watch the sun set over the UAE's most beautiful mosques

The UAE is home to more than 9,000 mosques of all shapes and sizes, each with its own unique story. While some, like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, have become global landmarks, others, such as Al Bidiya Mosque in Fujairah, built in 1446, have become an intrinsic part of the country's history.

Meanwhile, mosques such as The Musalla in Abu Dhabi’s Al Hosn site and The Mosque of Light in Dubai have won global architectural awards and praise.

This Ramadan, two of the The National's photographers embarked on a project to capture a time-lapse of some of the UAE's mosques at sunset.

While these mosques are striking in their own right, they assume a special resonance during this spiritual time of the year.

Places of worship captured by Victor Besa and Chris Whiteoak include the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which last year welcomed more than 3.3 million visitors in the first six months of the year.

The mosque took 11 years to complete and was inaugurated in 2007, highlighting the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Besa also captured the Bani Hashim Mosque in Abu Dhabi's Al Maqtaa area, which is a replica of Palestine’s Dome of the Rock, as well as the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Mosque.

Opened in 2011 the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Mosque stands out for its square minaret and overlapping roof tiles that are typical of many mosques found in Morocco.

It is in Al Nahyan neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi, a quiet area of villas, small Baqalas and a popular public park.

The Ali Mohammed Sadiq Al Blushi Masjid Mosque, informally known as the Blue Mosque due to its striking blue pillars, is alongside the E11 motorway on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

Ali Mohammed Sadiq Al Blushi Masjid mosque at sundown

Meanwhile, Al Salam Mosque is in Al Barsha, behind the tourist hotspot Mall of the Emirates. Built in 2014, it is a popular place of prayer, big enough to accommodate 1,500 worshippers.

It has noticeable pink paintwork and gold finishing which makes it stand out from a distance. It also features beautiful Emirati architecture inspired by Andalusian and Ottoman designs.

Al Salam Masjid at sundown

There's also the Mohammed Abdulkhaliq Gargash Masjid mosque in Al Quoz, named after the Emirati businessman who died in 2016. The mosque was designed by Dabbah Architects founder Sumaya Dahhbagh.

This makes it one of the first mosques in the emirates to be designed by a woman. It is notable for its sleek white stone facades that contain geometric forms and calligraphy.

Mohammed Abdul Khaliq Gargash Masjid mosque at sundown

Jumeirah Mosque, also in Dubai, welcomes visitors of all faiths to learn about Islam and local culture. Large enough to hold 1,200 worshippers, the mosque is made entirely from white stone in the medieval Fatimid tradition and its twin minarets are a sight to behold.

It is open to the public with daily tours provided by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding.

Jumeirah grand mosque at sundown

And then there's Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque, which was inspired by the Blue Mosque in Istanbul. It is one of the largest in the country, capable of accommodating about 2,000 worshippers. The building is a gift to Dubai by Khalaf Al Habtoor, founder of Al Habtoor Group conglomerate, and also contains a research library and Islamic centre with a lecture hall.