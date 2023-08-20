My Dubai Rent: Family enjoy value and local community in Dh75,000 Mirdif townhouse

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Businesswoman Bhawna Sehra and her family live in a two-bedroom town house in Dubai’s Mirdif district.

She moved to the UAE from her native India 23 years ago “when the Burj Al Arab opened” and says her current home gives her a calm space from where she manages her scented candle company, Palm Lights.

Ms Sehra, 46, moved to Mirdif three years ago with her husband Gurpreet, 49, a Dubai property manager, and their 15-year-old son, Agamjeet Singh.

Ms Sehra takes The National on a tour of their comfortable home …

Tell us about your place

The town house has two bedrooms on the first floor, with attached bathrooms. There is a shaded parking space, kitchen and living room on the ground floor.

The living room opens into a small backyard which overlooks the [community] pool. We also have a maid’s room with an attached toilet and a laundry room in the basement.

We are on a relatively quiet street, but our house is under the flight path [for Dubai International Airport] so you can hear a plane fly past every few minutes in the day as well as in the night. Our annual rent is Dh75,000.

Where did you live before?

We love the Northern Emirates and used to stay at Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah, a spacious and prime gated community.

We have lived in the UAE for 23 years, including Sharjah. My husband and I are both ex-hoteliers and worked with the Jumeirah Hotels group.

My husband joined a new job in Dubai, and most of my corporate clients are in Dubai. So, once my elder daughter moved out for her higher studies, we decided to shift to Dubai to be close to work and we chose the Toufiq compound.

What drew you to this district?

During Covid, the rents in this area were lower compared to other places in Dubai, and we wanted to continue living in a villa or town house, so Mirdif was the ideal choice.

Gurpreet drove around the area looking for available properties, shortlisted a few, called the landlord directly and arranged for viewings. The process took about three months.

Properties in RAK are pretty affordable and huge so although moving to Dubai, in a similar rent bracket, inevitably meant ‘downsizing’, we looked forward to the change.

What are the advantages of living here?

Quick access to motorway E311 and Emirates Road (E611). Mirdif City Centre mall is seven minutes drive and we are 10 minutes away from the airport.

Also, the villa compound neighbours get together during New Year’s Eve and other festivals like Diwali and Christmas.

How have you personalised your town house?

The first things you see when you enter our home are the blue sliding doors, opening into the backyard overlooking the blue water pool. I love colour in my surroundings, so (we) matched the wall colour of the living room with the colour of the windows and doors – you guessed it, blue.

Besides the laundry, the basement also has a maid’s room with storage and shower facilities. We turned this space into a study for my husband and myself. It is also where I dream up new fragrances for my candles. Devoid of any distractions, I blend natural essential oils to come up with unique scents … a peaceful, creative haven.

Do you think this address offers value for money?

We moved here during Covid times when the rents were slightly lower. Since then, our rent has been stable. The landlord indicated an increase this year but no increase has been sanctioned per the Rera index so we plan to continue as it is. Compared to other villa settlements in Dubai, this area is better priced.

Are there any downsides to living here?

We feel the kitchen is tiny compared to properties we lived in before. Besides that, I wish there were more parks nearby for an evening stroll and more sports facilities in the vicinity. Right now, we have to walk all the way to Uptown Park through traffic. And there is only one sports centre, which tends to be overcrowded by children of all age groups.

Do you plan to stay in your property?

We would like to move somewhere larger eventually. But for now, we are happy here.