Ramadan 2026: Thousands of UAE worshippers attend first prayers of holy month

UAE worshippers gathered at mosques across the country on Wednesday morning to perform the first prayers of Ramadan.

Muslims united in celebration of their faith to mark the start of the holy month, which is observed by about two billion people around the world.

Wednesday was declared as the first day of Ramadan after the crescent moon – which heralds the start of the new Islamic month – was sighted on Tuesday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic – or Hijri – lunar calendar and is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

It is time of spiritual reflection and contemplation for Muslims, who use the important period as an opportunity to strengthen their devotion to their faith, increase charitable endeavours and prioritise time with family and friends.

Worshippers take part in the first prayers of Ramadan at Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh for The National

Piety increases further during the last 10 days when Laylat Al Qadr falls. That night is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk for 29 to 30 days depending on the length of the month, which is determined by the Moon cycle.

'We feel blessed'

Shadaab Sheikh, from India, who works at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, spoke of the significance of the holy month after attending prayers at Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque in Al Zahiyah.

“Ramadan is a month of peace, all this whole month of Ramadan, all of our Muslim brothers, we have peaceful days in this month,” he said.

“We feel blessed internally and we feel closer to Almighty Allah.”

President extends best wishes

President Sheikh Mohamed shared a congratulatory message to all who are celebrating Ramadan in the UAE and elsewhere.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities.”