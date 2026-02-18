  • Morning prayers on the first day of Ramadan at Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan mosque in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh for The National
  • The UAE Moon-sighting committee met on Tuesday and announced the new crescent moon had been spotted. Pawan Singh for The National
  • It meant that Ramadan began on Wednesday. Pawan Singh for The National
  • The Muslim calendar is determined by Moon phases, with each month lasting either 29 or 30 days. Pawan Singh for The National
  • As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran. Pawan Singh for The National
  • Ramadan is believed to be the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Pawan Singh for The National
  • Piety increases further during the last 10 days when Laylat Al Qadr falls. Pawan Singh for The National
  • This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 13 minutes. Pawan Singh for The National
  • By the end of Ramadan, the fast will last for 14 hours and 55 minutes. Pawan Singh for The National
  • Muslims use the important period as an opportunity to strengthen their devotion to their faith, increase charitable endeavours and prioritise time with family and friends. Pawan Singh for The National
  • Prayer is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are obliged to pray five times a day: fajr, dhuhr, asr, maghrib and isha. Pawan Singh for The National
Ramadan 2026: Thousands of UAE worshippers attend first prayers of holy month

Muslims gather at mosques across the country

Alexander Christou
Alexander Christou

February 18, 2026

UAE worshippers gathered at mosques across the country on Wednesday morning to perform the first prayers of Ramadan.

Muslims united in celebration of their faith to mark the start of the holy month, which is observed by about two billion people around the world.

Wednesday was declared as the first day of Ramadan after the crescent moon – which heralds the start of the new Islamic month – was sighted on Tuesday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic – or Hijri – lunar calendar and is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

It is time of spiritual reflection and contemplation for Muslims, who use the important period as an opportunity to strengthen their devotion to their faith, increase charitable endeavours and prioritise time with family and friends.

Worshippers take part in the first prayers of Ramadan at Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh for The National
Piety increases further during the last 10 days when Laylat Al Qadr falls. That night is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk for 29 to 30 days depending on the length of the month, which is determined by the Moon cycle.

'We feel blessed'

Shadaab Sheikh, from India, who works at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, spoke of the significance of the holy month after attending prayers at Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque in Al Zahiyah.

“Ramadan is a month of peace, all this whole month of Ramadan, all of our Muslim brothers, we have peaceful days in this month,” he said.

“We feel blessed internally and we feel closer to Almighty Allah.”

President extends best wishes

President Sheikh Mohamed shared a congratulatory message to all who are celebrating Ramadan in the UAE and elsewhere.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities.”

Updated: February 18, 2026, 4:50 AM
