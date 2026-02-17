Ramadan at work: Seven ways to stay focused during shorter days

Ramadan does not mean productivity has to drop, but it does mean working differently.

As the holy month approaches, many professionals across the UAE are balancing fasting, shorter working hours while maintaining demanding workloads.

For managers and employees alike, the challenge is staying focused while protecting energy and well-being.

That doesn’t mean working less effectively or lowering expectations, it is more about adjusting how the day is structured.

Here are seven ways to navigate the work day during Ramadan.

1. Work with your energy, not against it

One of the most effective strategies during Ramadan is working with your energy rather than against it.

I schedule my most demanding tasks earlier in the day, when focus tends to be higher. That is when I handle work that requires concentration and clear thinking.

Later in the day, I save meetings or administrative work for hours when energy is lower. Aligning tasks with natural focus makes the workload feel more sustainable across the month.

2. Rethink what productivity really means

Ramadan is also a good time to rethink what productivity really means.

Each morning, I ask myself what I want to achieve that day and whether it is genuinely timely. Shorter working hours force sharper decisions about what can move forward and what can wait.

For me, working during Ramadan becomes less about hours spent at a desk and more about clear priorities, fewer meetings and delivering outcomes.

3. Be deliberate during shorter workdays

Reduced hours change the pace of communication.

With less time available, I focus on defined outcomes rather than extended discussions. Condensed workdays require clarity and restraint. A few days into the holy month, it becomes easier to see which tasks contribute to real progress and which ones simply fill time.

4. Trust and delegation are key

For leaders and managers, mindful collaboration is key.

In practical terms, that means flexibility, trust and delegation, especially during condensed work days, so teams can perform without burning out. Expectations need to be clear and realistic.

I have found this involves being deliberate about how work is distributed and avoiding unnecessary pressure. When the work day is compressed, clarity and trust matter more.

5. Protect energy and well-being

The shared challenge during Ramadan is staying focused while protecting energy and well-being.

Fasting changes how the body functions throughout the day. Shorter hours do not always remove workload. It is important to be mindful of that balance to help maintain steady performance across the month.

6. Cancel that early morning and late-afternoon meeting

The last 10 days of Ramadan are viewed not only as the most spiritual period of the holy month, but a time when many Muslims transform to night owls as they partake in extra prayers held in the early hours.

Therefore, it is recommended not to schedule unnecessary work meetings in the morning. The same thing goes for planning any work events in the late afternoon at any time during the holy month, as those fasting prepare to go home for iftar.

Rescheduling that late-afternoon meeting is not only considerate, but also a responsible decision to avoid a rush on the roads.

7. Use the month for reflection and planning

For many professionals, Ramadan can be a powerful period for reflection and planning.

The shift in rhythm creates space to reset goals and focus on what matters most. I use this period to reassess priorities and think more deliberately about direction.

It becomes an opportunity not only to plan, but to tackle tasks with greater intention.

Ramadan changes how we work. But for many, it can also improve how we focus, collaborate and lead, which are lessons that can endure long after Ramadan ends.