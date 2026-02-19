UAE Food Bank pledges to deliver 8 million Ramadan meals

The UAE Food Bank has announced a campaign to provide eight million meals from surplus food and distribute them to beneficiaries within the UAE and abroad during Ramadan.

The drive is being spearheaded by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and is called the ‘Bank of Goodness in the Month of Giving’ campaign.

The campaign will be implemented through five Ramadan initiatives targeting different segments of society, including ‘Charity Fridge’, ‘My Home Without Waste’, ‘Meer Al Khair’, ‘Zabeel Iftar’, and ‘Recycle, Re-life’.

Charity Fridge

One of the campaign’s flagship initiatives, the Charity Fridge aims to reduce food waste during the holy month by placing fridges in residential areas in co-ordination with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

The initiative is intended to help individuals and organisations donate surplus food from iftar and suhoor meals in an organised and safe manner.

My Home Without Waste

My Home Without Waste is an awareness initiative designed to promote a culture of food preservation within households through practical and simplified content delivered by leading chef influencers.

Meer Al Khair

Meer Al Khair supports families in need during Ramadan by providing integrated food parcels containing essential items.

Zabeel Iftar

The UAE Food Bank will organise Zabeel Iftar, a collective iftar event for workers at Zabeel Park.

Recycle, Re-life Initiative

In collaboration with the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne’ma, the UAE Food Bank will launch the Recycle, Re-life initiative during Ramadan to promote sustainability and social responsibility.

The bank will collect surplus food from hotels, redistribute edible meals to beneficiaries, and convert non-edible food into organic agricultural compost.