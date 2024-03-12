Dubai's Sheikha Hind launches food bank campaign

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a campaign to provide five million meals for families in need.

The initiative with the UAE Food Bank will work to gather and preserve leftover food from 350 hotels and companies in the city.

Last year, the organisation saved more than 908,000kg of food from landfill during Ramadan.

The UAE has pledged to reduce food waste by 30 per cent by 2027.

About 40 per cent of food is wasted in the UAE, costing Dh6 billion each year, according to a survey released in 2023.

The study is from the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne’ma, and the Behavioural Science Group, and was unveiled at Cop28.