Dubai's Sheikha Hind launches food bank campaign

Plan to provide five million meals from leftover food

The UAE Food Bank is working to distribute five million meals during Ramadan. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The UAE Food Bank is working to distribute five million meals during Ramadan. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The National author image
The National
Mar 12, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a campaign to provide five million meals for families in need.

The initiative with the UAE Food Bank will work to gather and preserve leftover food from 350 hotels and companies in the city.

Last year, the organisation saved more than 908,000kg of food from landfill during Ramadan.

The UAE has pledged to reduce food waste by 30 per cent by 2027.

Read More
UAE's love of takeaway meals creates food waste problem

About 40 per cent of food is wasted in the UAE, costing Dh6 billion each year, according to a survey released in 2023.

The study is from the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne’ma, and the Behavioural Science Group, and was unveiled at Cop28.

Updated: March 12, 2024, 3:29 PM
DubaiFood security
Editor's picks
More from the national