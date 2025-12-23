A driver and a passenger were injured after their car crashed into a barrier on Mohamed bin Zayed Road. Photo: Dubai Police.
News

UAE

Two hurt in Dubai road crash after driver loses consciousness

Police highlight dangers of being tired or unwell when driving

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

December 23, 2025

Dubai Police have issued a safety plea to drivers after a motorist crashed into a road barrier after falling unconscious.

The motorist and a passenger were taken to hospital with injuries described as ranging from moderate to serious following the accident on Mohamed bin Zayed Road on Monday night.

The force warned motorists against driving while unfit due to tiredness, low or high blood sugar, high blood pressure, psychological disorders or known episodes of loss of consciousness.

“Initial reports showed the driver suffered sudden unconsciousness while driving, lost control and crashed into the cement barrier. He and the passenger were transferred to hospital for treatment,” said Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

“Some drivers underestimate simple symptoms but it can be cause of deadly accident in a second,” he said.

He urged drivers with chronic conditions such as low or high blood pressure and diabetes to have regular health checks and stressed that people driving for extended periods should be well rested.

“Drivers who sit behind the wheel for long hours without stops must also undergo medical checks as it causes fatigue,” Brig Bin Suwaidan added.

Nationwide statistics from the Ministry of Interior show that tired or drowsy drivers caused 27 accidents last year. Three of the incidents involved drivers with chronic diseases.

Accident investigators were sent to the scene of Monday night's crash, while patrols managed traffic flow and secured access for ambulance and rescue vehicles and the removal of the damaged car.

While you're here
Updated: December 23, 2025, 1:28 PM
UAEDubai Police