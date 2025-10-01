The truck was badly damaged after the crash. Photo: Dubai Police
News

UAE

Dubai lorry driver crashes into truck after falling asleep at wheel

Police issue warning after motorist is injured in collision

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

October 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Dubai Police have warned of the dangers of driving while tired after a lorry driver fell asleep and crashed into another truck.

The accident happened on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, before Al Maktoum roundabout, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The driver was injured in the crash, which caused major traffic delays, said Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police. “Initial reports showed the driver fall asleep while driving, lost control … and crashed into the truck in front of him,” said Brig bin Suwaidan.

He said driving while tired significantly impairs reaction times and concentration, which can lead to accidents “causing deaths and serious injuries”.

Dubai Police urged drivers to pull over and rest if they feel sleepy. The force advised motorists to ensure they get enough sleep and avoid driving if feeling drowsy.

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Company Profile

Name: Thndr
Started: 2019
Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr
Sector: FinTech
Headquarters: Egypt
UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi
Current number of staff: More than 150
Funds raised: $22 million

Updated: October 01, 2025, 1:46 PM
