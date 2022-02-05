Lindsay Lohan teases wedding details and praises Dubai in new interview

Lindsay Lohan has revealed details about her upcoming wedding to Dubai financier Bader Shammas and spoken about how living in Dubai has given her a sense of “peace and solace”.

Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in November and this is the first time she has talked about her plans for the wedding. In an interview with Extra, she was asked whether she is turning into a bridezilla.

“I'm definitely not like that. I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I'll be more like that. I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.”

She confirmed that she will be wearing multiple dresses on her big day. “That’s the best part,” she said.

Shammas, a financier who also lives in Dubai, is assistant vice president at Credit Suisse. He and Lohan were first spotted together at a Dubai music festival in early 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

Lohan also discussed her feelings about Dubai, which she has called home for the past eight years. “What I love about Dubai is that there's a sort of serenity that I find there. Maybe it's because it's so far outside the entertainment side of the world… But I feel a peace and a solace that I don't get anywhere else.

“So when I moved there, I had all this time to look at myself and see how I want to do things in the future, what makes me happy, and how I can be my best at doing them.”