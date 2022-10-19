Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal opening delayed until January 2023

Travellers hoping to visit Dubai’s much-anticipated Atlantis The Royal will have to wait a little longer to check in to the five-star resort.

The ultra-luxury waterfront hotel has postponed its grand reveal weekend from November until late January.

An email sent to The National on Wednesday said that the mega hotel was dealing with construction interruptions.

Organisers cited “further unexpected construction delays” as the primary reason for pushing back a preview weekend that had been set to take place next month.

The public opening had already been delayed to January, from the original date in November, but media, influencers, special guests and celebrities had been set to descend upon Palm Jumeirah's newest hotel for a sneak-peek VIP weekend, including a private performance from Jennifer Lopez, next month.

Atlantis The Royal will be home to 17 restaurants and no less than 90 swimming pools. Photo: supplied

The preview weekend also promised to include an after-party DJ’d by The Chainsmokers, fashion and styling events co-hosted by Valentino, the launch of the first Nobu on the beach and appearances by celebrity chefs Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres, both of whom are set to open restaurants at the hotel.

Designed by New York City’s Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the 43-storey cantilevered hotel will now hold its "grand reveal" weekend on January 20. Organisers promise “the magnitude of the weekend event will remain as planned”.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and no less than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years. Operators have called the hotel the "new iconic landmark of Dubai".

Dining options include plenty of celebrity restaurants including the Middle East's first Dinner by British chef Blumenthal.

Famed Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy are also earmarked to open at Atlantis The Royal. In total, there will be 17 restaurants at the resort.

The sister hotel of Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm, the resort will also include a rooftop infinity pool on the 22nd floor that will be suspended 90 metres above ground level.

