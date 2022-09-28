Kylie Minogue to headline New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis, The Palm

Kylie Minogue has been announced as the headline act for Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve gala.

The Spinning Around singer will make a welcome return to the resort, after performing at its grand opening party back in 2008.

The theme for this year’s gala is A Night with the Stars and, as well as the hit-filled performance from Minogue, guests will also have front-row seats to one of Dubai’s biggest fireworks displays as the clock strikes midnight.

Visitors can look forward to hearing songs including Can’t Get You Out of My Head, All The Lovers and The Loco-Motion as they prepare to ring in 2023.

“A fan favourite in the region and a world-class entertainer, we are incredibly excited to welcome the return of Kylie Minogue to Atlantis, The Palm for a spectacular New Year’s Eve performance,” said Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis, The Palm.

“As the leading entertainment destination in the region, our New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners have become legendary, with Kylie joining the likes of rock band Kiss in 2020, and Robbie Williams in 2021. We have no doubt that 2023 will be another exceptional moment and can’t wait to give our guests one of the most memorable New Year’s Eve of their lives.”

The dinner will be a black-tie affair, held on a deck under the stars. The evening will also feature live music from a 30-piece band, an extensive buffet featuring dishes from lobster and caviar to a live sushi station, ice sculptures and a choice of more than 65 desserts.

Children are also welcome at the celebration and will have their own area in the Asateer Tent, featuring a slide, bouncy castle, outdoor cinema and games stalls, as well as arts and crafts.

Tickets start from Dh5,900 ($1,606) for adults and Dh4,500 ($1,225) for children aged between 4 and 13. Children under three can enter for free.

More information is available at atlantis.com/nye

