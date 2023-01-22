Beyonce's Dubai performance pulls in celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Amir Khan

All eyes may have been on Beyonce on Saturday night as she took to the stage in Dubai, for the first time in more than four years, but there were plenty of other A-list stars in attendance.

The city's newest luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal, pulled out all the stops for its grand-reveal weekend, inviting stars from around the world to join in the celebrations.

It rolled out the blue carpet ahead of the concert, and stars brought the glamour in full force.

Among those who turned up was supermodel Kendall Jenner, who helped inaugurate the world's biggest Nobu at Atlantis, The Palm on Friday. She wore a sleek black satin gown by Schiaparelli for the occasion.

Actress Rebel Wilson also attended, arriving in Dubai via private jet on Saturday. She wore a jade green Valentino dress on the night, accessorised with a black belt and matching bag.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright looked glamorous in a sleek pink Prada gown. Her co-star Winston Dukes was also there.

Other stars to attend include pop star Liam Payne, actress Ellen Pompeo, German television personality Verona Pooth, British TV presenter Mark Wright with actress wife Michelle Keegan, former MasterChef Australia judge and chef Gary Mehigan, as well as former champion boxer Amir Khan.

Beauty mavens Huda and Mona Kattan, who live in Dubai, were also there, as well as Indian-Australian actress and singer Shibani Dandekar.

The stars joined more than 1,000 invited guests, including VIPs and media from around the world, for a night that included not only an hour-long show by Beyonce, but a spectacular fireworks display and after-party headlined by Swedish House Mafia.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, housing countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, from the famed British chef; Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan; and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy.