All you need to know about Oman's new zipline - the world's longest over water

Travellers heading to Oman can add a thrilling experience to their itinerary.

The world’s longest zipline over water has opened in Khasab in the Omani exclave of Musandam.

Known for its craggy mountain surrounds and traditional wooden dhow boat cruises, the Omani town has increased its tourism offerings by opening the 1,800-metre zipline.

Organisers say the attraction is certified by Guinness World Records as the longest zipwire over water. Riders travel 1,800 metres from Jebel Fitt, flying over the coast of the Wilayat of Khasab and reaching speeds of up to 80kph.

It’s the first attraction to open at Oman Adventures Centre, a new development supported by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and designed to boost the sultanate’s adventure tourism offerings. Other plans in the works for the Musandam region include new hiking paths and mountain biking trails.

If you're feeling adventurous, here's everything you need to know about visiting Oman's newest attraction.

Where is Oman's new zipline?

The new zipline is part of Oman Adventures in Khasab. It’s in Musandam, an Omani exclave that lies to the north of the UAE.

Adventure seekers can head to the base of Jebel Fitt, then follow the road upwards to the Oman Adventures Centre.

When is Oman Adventures Centre open?

The view from Oman Adventures Centre in Khasab. Photo: Oman Adventures Centre

The world’s longest zipline at Oman Adventures is now officially open.

It will operate daily from 9am to 4pm, and remain open during holiday periods. Available ride slots change daily and more information is available on the Oman Adventures website.

How long is the zipline and how fast does it go?

The zipline ends at the four-star Atana Khasab Hotel. Photo: Atanat Khasab Hotel

Starting from a platform on Jebel Fitt, the zipline descends towards the coast of the Wilayat of Khasab, giving gliders aerial views of Khor Qadi and the Mokhi region.

Riders will reach speeds of up to 80kph on the 1,800-metre journey, which comes to an end at the Atana Khasab Hotel.

How much does it cost and how do I book?

Bookings can be made on. Rides are 18 OMR (about Dh170) for a single ride, or 25 OMR for two rides.

To celebrate the opening, Omani residents can try the zipline for 10 OMR for a limited period.

Travellers keen to check out the views from the Adventure Centre or accompany riders to the flying platform can also book a viewpoint ticket. This costs 6 OMR and does not include a zipline ride.

Is this the fastest zipline in the region?

Ras Al Khaimah is home to the world's longest zipline. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Oman's new zipline is the world's longest over water, but it's not the longest in the region.

About an hour's drive from Khasab, adrenalin junkies can ride on the world’s longest zipline in Ras Al Khaimah. The Jebel Jais Flyer sends participants hurtling for three minutes over 2.83km, reaching speeds of up to 160kph.

How to get to Khasab from the UAE

Khasab is located to the north of Ras Al Khaimah in Musandam, Oman. Photo: Unsplash

Khasab is easily accessible from the UAE. Around 80km from Ras Al Khaimah, the drive takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes, depending on traffic at the border crossing point.

Visitors from the UAE should carry relevant documents such as passports and visas to cross the border.

Citizens from 103 countries and GCC citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival. Other visitors need to apply in advance for an e-visa, which can take up to four days to process.

Travellers driving to Khasab need to make sure their car insurance policies provide coverage in Oman. Some insurers will be happy to add this coverage upon request, but there may be an additional fee.