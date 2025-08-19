Ancient Christian cross found on Abu Dhabi island as archaeologists dig into mysteries of the past

An ancient Christian cross has been unearthed on Abu Dhabi’s Sir Bani Yas Island, the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism announced on Tuesday.

The artefact, thought to be about 1,400 years old, was discovered by teams from the department who restarted digs in January at the wider church and monastery site on the east of the island. The cross, moulded on a stucco plaque, was unearthed at a cluster of courtyard houses to the north of the main site where it is thought monks once lived.

The artefact is larger and more intricate than the decorative cross found in the 1990s that first helped identify the location as a Christian site. It is thought the cross could have been an object of veneration and placed on a wall with worshippers kneeling before it.

“The discovery of this ancient Christian cross on Sir Bani Yas Island is a powerful testament to the UAE’s profound and enduring values of coexistence and cultural openness," Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi department, said on Tuesday. "It stirs within us a deep sense of pride and honour and reminds us that peaceful coexistence is not a modern construct but a principle woven into the very fabric of our region’s history."

Excavations this season – the first in about three decades – focused on courtyard buildings to the north of the main church and monastery site. “The plaster was resting face down and something about it caught my attention,” Hager Al Menhali, an Emirati archaeologist at the department, told The National. “There was a distinct fingerprint on the back,” she said, referring to the print of a person that could have worked on the plaster cross hundreds of years ago.

Ms Al Menhali suggested registering it as a special find, thinking the fingerprint alone made it interesting. “But when the team carefully turned it over, we were stunned,” she said. “There it was … a beautifully preserved cross [on] stucco plaster. This was one of the most significant discoveries of the season.”

The cross, which is 27cm long, 17cm wide and about 2cm thick, incorporates regional motifs that were common on artefacts in the Middle East, such as a representation of Golgotha, the hill where Christians believe Jesus was crucified.

The ancient Christian cross found on Sir Bani Yas Island. All photos: Ahmed Ramzan for The National Maria Gajewska, archaeologist at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, showing the spot where the cross was found Hajer Al Menhali, an Emirati archaeologist who worked at the site, said it was a significant discovery The church and monastery lie on the east of Sir Bani Yas Island The plaster cross bears traditional motifs and it could have been placed on a wall as an object of veneration This year's dig focused on an area to the north of the existing monastery site Work at the site took place over the winter season Painstaking excavation work also unearthed shards of pottery and glass at the site The find draws back the curtain on a lost world and offers new theories about who lived here and why Senior monks could have lived in the buildings excavated this year for solitude. Another theory is that these buildings functioned as an ancient retreat for wealthy Christians Ms Al Menhali excavates an artefact at the site A visitor centre at the existing site is open to the public People can visit the island and learn about Abu Dhabi's rich and varied history

“Visually, every element of the plaster cross incorporates regional motifs,” Maria Gajewska, an archaeologist who leads the team on the island, told The National. “The stepped pyramid at the bottom, representing the Golgotha; the leaves sprouting from the base; the shape of the cross arms; the dots at the ends and the setting within a niche all find regional parallels in the Gulf and Mesopotamia.”

She said it was an “extremely exciting find” and a clear marker of who lived there, something rare in archaeology. “We were just digging in the right place,” she said, pointing to the spot where the cross was found in February. “Incredible.”

Long history

Today, Sir Bani Yas, about 170km south-west of Abu Dhabi, is a peaceful nature reserve where gazelles roam the dunes. But evidence for human activity there dates back more than 8,000 years and it once had a vibrant pearling industry. During the seventh and eighth centuries, it was also home to a Christian community.

The new discovery provides evidence of Christianity in the wider community on Sir Bani Yas, rather than just at the church and monastery, and draws back the curtain on the island's past.

“So much of what we do is interpretation and sometimes bordering on guesswork, frankly, and this was just lying there telling us, yes, they were Christian,” said Ms Gajewska. “We had settlements of Christians that were not just existing but were clearly flourishing.”

It is thought senior monks may have lived in solitude in the courtyard buildings and walked across to the church for mass or other services, before returning. Another theory is that the buildings could have functioned as an ancient retreat for wealthy Christians to get away from the world – living and praying by lamplight. Ms Gajewska said blackened earth found on the ground in the buildings could indicate places where residents had lamps.

One large stone building examined this season was built using limestone and coral from the island. Ms Gajewska said the buildings were unusual because they are extremely well made, featuring thick walls to tackle the heat and cisterns for water. That is an indication of a more comfortable existence than simple hermit life.

“They could have been places where senior monks who prayed at the church lived permanently, or else where people retreated to for periods of seclusion, perhaps during Christian Lent,” she said.

Experts said pilgrimage and spiritual retreats were part of the world during that time and people would walk across Europe to the Middle East.

Life on the island, however, would have been challenging, particularly during summer. They could have kept cattle, sheep and goats, as well as eating seafood. It is thought they were plugged into trade networks across the Middle East and Asia.

The Christian community was part of the “church of the east” – which stretched from the Middle East to China. Evidence of a church and monastery dating to the seventh to eighth centuries was first found at the site in the early 1990s. Another monastery, probably from the same church, was found in 2022 in Umm Al Quwain – also on an island. Others have been found in Kuwait, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Archaeologists are investigating reasons for the decline of the site in Sir Bani Yas. It is believed the church was already fragmenting before the arrival of Islam. It was troubled by schisms, with different branches seeking to assert independence. But it is thought early Christian and Islamic communities communicated and traded. There is no evidence yet for any external event that led to the demise of the Christian site.

But archaeologists believe it is unusual for these buildings to be clean, suggesting residents intended to return. Sites typically show decline, with areas of rubble, but that is not the case at the site excavated this year.

This season’s dig also uncovered pottery and large amounts of glass. A standout piece of glass was a small bottle, sea green in colour, that could have been used for holding oil or rosewater.

Future plans

Further studies of the artefacts and radiocarbon analysis of samples will be carried out. It is hoped there will also be further digs at the site.

As part of restoration efforts undertaken by DCT Abu Dhabi in 2019, the church and monastery are protected by shelters. There is also a visitor centre with some artefacts from past excavations on display, including glass chalices, a cross-shaped stucco and a stamp seal with a scorpion motif. A multi-faith site has also been built next to the visitor centre.

Further excavations are planned and the department said the courtyard houses examined this year could be added to a broader visitor trail linked to the cultural sites on the island.

"The ongoing discoveries from Sir Bani Yas Island, even after 30 years of research and excavation, underscore the magnitude of our cultural legacy and the importance of our continued commitment to its preservation and understanding," Mr Al Mubarak said. "As DCT Abu Dhabi continues to uncover these valuable stories, we reaffirm our dedication to preserving, promoting and protecting Abu Dhabi’s diverse heritage, one that we are honoured to share with the world.

"These discoveries deepen our connection to the past and inspire future generations to embrace the spirit of unity and mutual respect that has long defined our community.”

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Tomb%20Raider%20I%E2%80%93III%20Remastered %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Aspyr%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Aspyr%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3EFounder%3A%20Hani%20Abu%20Ghazaleh%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20with%20an%20office%20in%20Montreal%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%202018%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Virtual%20Reality%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%241.2%20million%2C%20and%20nearing%20close%20of%20%245%20million%20new%20funding%20round%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

The Buckingham Murders Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu Director: Hansal Mehta Rating: 4 / 5

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Quick%20facts %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Straightforward ways to reduce sugar in your family's diet Ban fruit juice and sodas

Eat a hearty breakfast that contains fats and wholegrains, such as peanut butter on multigrain toast or full-fat plain yoghurt with whole fruit and nuts, to avoid the need for a 10am snack

Give young children plain yoghurt with whole fruits mashed into it

Reduce the number of cakes, biscuits and sweets. Reserve them for a treat

Don’t eat dessert every day

Make your own smoothies. Always use the whole fruit to maintain the benefit of its fibre content and don’t add any sweeteners

Always go for natural whole foods over processed, packaged foods. Ask yourself would your grandmother have eaten it?

Read food labels if you really do feel the need to buy processed food

Eat everything in moderation

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Abandon

Sangeeta Bandyopadhyay

Translated by Arunava Sinha

Tilted Axis Press

Abu Dhabi World Pro 2019 remaining schedule: Wednesday April 24: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-6pm Thursday April 25: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-5pm Friday April 26: Finals, 3-6pm Saturday April 27: Awards ceremony, 4pm and 8pm

Analysis Members of Syria's Alawite minority community face threat in their heartland after one of the deadliest days in country’s recent history. Read more

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

Celta Vigo 2

Castro (45'), Aspas (82') Barcelona 2

Dembele (36'), Alcacer (64') Red card: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Autumn international scores Saturday, November 24 Italy 3-66 New Zealand

Scotland 14-9 Argentina

England 37-18 Australia

Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars