The White Lotus-famed Four Seasons to operate luxury resort in Ajman

With the fourth season of<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/07/white-lotus-season-3-ending-explained-spoiler-review/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/07/white-lotus-season-3-ending-explained-spoiler-review/"><i>The White Lotus</i></a> now confirmed, the UAE is becoming a strong contender as a setting for the fictional resort at the centre of the hit HBO series. Canadian luxury hotel chain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/28/white-lotus-season-3-four-seasons-thailand/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/28/white-lotus-season-3-four-seasons-thailand/">Four Seasons</a> has announced its seventh property in the country, the Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah. Set to open next year, the beachfront property will feature 23 villas and 74 guestrooms and suites, each with private terraces offering views of the Arabian Gulf. Located within the striking coastal suburb of Al Zorah in the emirate of Ajman, which also includes Al Zorah Nature Reserve, the resort is just a 35-minute drive from the Dubai International Airport. Set on 5.4 million square metres of coastal land interspersed with creeks and mangrove forests, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/05/24/ajmans-al-zorah-launches-collection-of-luxury-beachfront-villas/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/05/24/ajmans-al-zorah-launches-collection-of-luxury-beachfront-villas/">Al Zorah</a>, which comprises the resort, is a mixed-use development – a joint venture between Lebanese developer Solidere and the government of Ajman. Four Seasons is taking over the property from Indian luxury hotel chain The Oberoi Group, and has said it is currently enhancing the existing property’s amenities, accommodations and wellness facilities ahead of its opening. Designed as an exclusive retreat, Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah will feature lush gardens, a fitness centre, luxurious spa facilities, a private beach and an outdoor oasis, the company said. Highlights include private cabanas, an 85-metre infinity pool, an adults-only pool overlooking the sea and a dedicated children’s pool for families. Guests can also take part in diving excursions as well as guided tours to discover the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/24/mangroves-restoration-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/24/mangroves-restoration-uae/"> region’s protected mangroves,</a>benefited lagoons and biodiversity. They will also have access to Al Zorah Golf Club, home to an 18-hole golf course designed by American golfer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/ajman-unveils-vast-new-resort-city-with-jack-nicklaus-golf-course-1.67400" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/ajman-unveils-vast-new-resort-city-with-jack-nicklaus-golf-course-1.67400">Jack Nicklaus</a>, as well as an art clubhouse. Culinary options will include an all-day dining restaurant, a beachfront open-air bar and grill and an Italian restaurant overlooking the sea. Four Seasons, which partnered with HBO for <i>The White Lotus</i>, has hugely benefited from the success of the Emmy Award-winning show. The phrase, "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/18/white-lotus-locations-thailand/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/18/white-lotus-locations-thailand/">The White Lotus Effect</a>", was coined in 2021 after the show's popularity led to a spike in online searches for Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii where the first season of the satirical comedy was filmed. Season two, set in San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily recreated similar fanfare when it came out the following year. The show's third season, which concluded earlier this month, was set in Thailand, with the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui featuring predominantly alongside other luxury resorts across the country. Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah is the luxury chain's seventh property in the UAE, which now includes Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-four-seasons-hotel-dubai-international-financial-centre-1.199713" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-four-seasons-hotel-dubai-international-financial-centre-1.199713">Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/10/four-seasons-hotel-abu-dhabi-review/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/10/four-seasons-hotel-abu-dhabi-review/">Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island</a>, Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah, and the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina.