Ajman's Al Zorah launches collection of luxury beachfront villas

A collection of 21 luxury villas is set to be developed on Ajman's Al Zorah beachfront.

The project is being undertaken by Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the government of Ajman and Solidere International. Dubbed Exclusive 21 and designed with a focus on families, the villas will be contained within a gated community and offer uninterrupted sea views. Set on 10,000-square-footplots, the four-bedroom villas will offer a built-up area of 5,651 square feet, and are located adjacent to The Oberoi Beach Resort.

“The Exclusive 21 development offers direct access to a private beach and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, making it an exciting opportunity for those seeking privacy and exclusivity in a natural setting with an urban feel,” says George Saad, chief executive of Al Zorah.

“In addition to quality design and luxurious indoor and outdoor spaces, it invites discerning residents to enjoy all the premium features within the iconic Al Zorah destination, such as The Oberoi Beach Resort, the Al Zorah Golf Club and its 18-hole championship golf course, and Al Zorah Marina 1 and Park.”

Set on 5.4 million square metres of coastal land, Al Zorah is a mixed-use community. Photo: Al Zorah

This follows the opening in April of Al Zorah's Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, which has been billed as the first of its kind in the region and offers a range of holistic wellness treatments, complemented by a plant-based menu and a selection of leisure activities.

Set on 5.4 million square metres of coastal land interspersed with creeks and mangrove forests, Al Zorah is a mixed-use community centred on healthy living and tourism. Designed to blend elements of nature with world-class urban amenities, the development includes resorts, residences, commercial spaces, and leisure and wellness facilities. A marina offers berthing facilities and rescue services for boats and yachts between 8 and 40 metres in length, and visitors and residents can also make use of the Wake Boarding Park, rent a kayak for a journey through the mangrove forest, or take an abra tour around the creek of Ajman.

The area is home to the Al Zorah natural mangrove reserve, which offers a welcoming environment for local and migratory birds, in addition to plenty of native plant varieties.