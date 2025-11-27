Twenty-six hotels opening around the world in 2026

New hotel openings on the slate for next year are impressive, spanning cities, nature retreats and reimagined historic sites, all shaped by thoughtful design and a strong sense of place.

If you’re looking for destination inspiration for the year ahead, here are 26 of the most anticipated hotels set to open in 2026.

Asia Pacific

Hoshinoya Nara Prison, Japan

Expected opening: April

The Nara Prison, which is being converted into a hotel, was originally built in 1908. Photo: Hoshinoya Resorts

Hoshinoya Resorts are transforming the former Nara Prison, a 1908 Meiji era landmark, into Japan’s first luxury prison hotel. The preserved architecture contrasts with the serene interiors the brand is known for. Located less than an hour from Osaka, it is a unique base for exploring temples and the wider cultural landscapes of the Kii Peninsula.

Capella Kyoto, Japan

Expected opening: Spring

The 89-room hotel sits on the site of a former school. Photo: Capella

Capella’s first Japan property will open in Gion’s historic Miyagawa cho, beside Kenninji, Kyoto’s oldest Zen temple. The 89-room hotel sits on the site of a former school and guests arrive through a quiet alleyway lined with shoji screens. Dining includes a traditional teahouse, a Japanese restaurant and a French brasserie overlooking a moss garden, while the Auriga Spa offers sauna, steam and rituals rooted in local traditions.

The Leela Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India

Expected opening: Autumn

The desert retreat offers 80 rooms and tented villas. Photo: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Set on 12 hectares in Rajasthan’s Golden City, this desert retreat offers 80 rooms and tented villas along with a spa, elevated dining and views towards Jaisalmer Fort. Courtyards, firelit evenings and guided excursions create a calm base on the edge of the Thar Desert.

Waimarino Lodge, Queenstown, New Zealand

Expected Opening: November

Waimarino Lodge is located on the shores of Lake Wakatipu. Photo: Waimarino Lodge

On the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Waimarino Lodge offers a nature-focused take on South Island luxury. The 20 villas and four-bedroom residence sit among alpine landscapes with a lakeside sauna, day spa and spaces designed for yoga and meditation. Helicopter access and outdoor dining in mountain settings round out the experience.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Expected opening: Winter

The new property houses 272 suites. Photo: Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria makes its Malaysian debut with a 23-level tower in the capital’s Golden Triangle. The 272 suites are generous in scale, with even the smallest measuring 80 square metres. There is a luxury spa and wellness centre, plus far-reaching views towards the famed Petronas Twin Towers.

The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok, Thailand

Expected opening: 2026

The hotel will have 78 rooms blending Thai elements with early-Western style. Photo: Langham Hotels

Bangkok’s 136-year-old Custom House is reborn following a full restoration that preserves original architectural features such as teak floors and a grand central staircase. The hotel will have 78 rooms blending Thai elements with early-Western style, and dining led by T’ang Court, the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant from Hong Kong. Chuan, the spa, offers a retreat from the riverside bustle.

Bulgari Resort Ranfushi, Maldives

Expected opening: 2026

The property features 54 design-centric villas. Photo: Bulgari Hotels

On a remote island in Raa Atoll, Bulgari Resort Ranfushi introduces 54 design-centric villas, including a stand-alone private island residence. Dining spans Il Ristorante Niko Romito, Bao Li Xuan, Hoseki and La Spiaggia. There is also a spa, bar, concept store and gallery, all with views across the lagoon.

Rosewood Shenzhen, China

Expected opening: 2026

Rosewood enters Shenzhen with a Foster + Partners-designed tower on Shennan Boulevard, at the meeting point of the city’s busiest districts. With 300 rooms and suites, all with views that stretch from the skyline to neighbouring golf greens, four restaurants, a spa and indoor and outdoor pools, it’s set to be something special.

Europe

Lake Como Edition, Italy

Expected opening: March

The lakeside property is home to 148 rooms, 25 suites, two penthouses and a private villa. Photo: Edition Hotels

Edition arrives on Lake Como with a reworked 19th century palazzo on the lake’s western shore. There are 148 rooms, 25 suites, two penthouses and a private villa. Chef Mauro Colagreco opens his first Italian restaurant here. A floating pool, private dock and curated lake trips complete the stay.

Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch, UK

Expected opening: Spring

The hotel's rooftop brasserie will offer views over Nelson’s Column. Photo: Waldorf Astoria

Admiralty Arch opens after a significant restoration of the 110-year-old Grade I listed landmark. Once the gateway to the ceremonial route to Buckingham Palace, it will now house 100 rooms and suites, a rooftop brasserie with views over Nelson’s Column and upscale dining from chefs Clare Smyth and Daniel Boulud.

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Spain

Expected opening: July

On Mallorca’s west coast, close to Puerto Portals, this resort spans 12 seaside hectares. Rooms, suites and casitas open onto Mediterranean views and dining ranges from Mexican and Levantine to Spanish. Generous wellness spaces and two outdoor pools ensure a relaxed resort feel within easy reach of the Balearic island’s marina culture.

Kasteel Gemert Eindhoven, Curio Collection by Hilton, Netherlands

Expected opening: Summer

The reimagined retreat is housed inside a 14th century castle. Photo: Curio Collection by Hilton

Inside a 14th century castle that has also served as a monastery and school, this reimagined retreat blends minimalist design with centuries of history. Surrounded by water and greenery, it offers 70 rooms, including tower suites, a restaurant by chef Soenil Bahadoer and a spa with an infinity pool beneath vaulted stone.

The Ashana Faro, Portugal

Expected opening: December

In the old centre of Faro, this boutique hideaway occupies a restored 16th century building set on land where Roman and medieval artefacts were once uncovered. The 29 rooms mix historic detail with modern touches and overlook a quiet inner garden. A rooftop infinity pool faces the Atlantic, while Faro’s marina and historic streets lie just beyond the door.

Six Senses Milan, Italy

Expected opening: Winter

The hotel is home to a seasonal restaurant, deli and rooftop bar. Photo: Six Senses

In Brera, opposite the Pinacoteca, this new opening blends Milanese craftsmanship with the brand’s understated calm. The 85 rooms and suites are designed for rest, some with plunge pools or terraces. A courtyard, seasonal restaurant, deli and rooftop bar form the social spaces. The spa includes pools, saunas and high-tech therapies, along with an Earth Lab dedicated to sustainability.

Six Senses London, UK

Expected opening: Winter

The property is housed inside the restored Whiteley building. Photo: Six Senses

Six Senses makes its UK debut inside the restored Whiteley building near Hyde Park. The hotel features 109 rooms and suites and 14 residences. Six Senses Place, a club style space for dining, wellness and quiet work, sits at its core. The spa offers a 20 metre pool and a series of botanical workshops in the Alchemy Bar.

Rosewood Blue Palace, Crete, Greece

Expected opening: 2026

The long-established Blue Palace near Elounda is being reintroduced as a Rosewood property, and with the brand having won the crown at the recent World’s Best Hotel awards, excitement is high. The hillside resort has 154 rooms and suites, many with private pools, along with six restaurants shaped by designer Afroditi Krassa. A private beach and Asaya wellness centre sit at the heart of the experience.

Africa

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale, Morocco

Expected opening: January

Set on the upper floors of the new Mohammed VI Tower, this opening brings sweeping views over the Bou Regreg River. Dining spans several venues, including one shaped by Alain Ducasse. Indoor and outdoor pools and a serene spa complete the offering.

Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp, Zambia

Expected opening: April

Raised platforms protect wildlife pathways at Anantara’s luxury camp above the Kafue River. Ten villas and three treetop suites use earthy tones and open layouts to frame the surrounding national park. Guests can choose from game drives, river safaris and walking tours. Market to table dining, a riverside pool and in-villa treatments add to the slow pace.

Kitirua Plains Lodge, Kenya

Expected opening: April

On a private reserve beside Amboseli National Park, Kitirua Plains Lodge offers 13 spacious suites that look towards Mount Kilimanjaro and the region’s elephant herds. Days unfold with game drives and guided walks, while evenings are for gathering around the firepit. A small spa, gym and pool provide quieter moments between outings.

Ubuyu, A Banyan Tree Escape, Tanzania

Expected opening: Spring

In Ruaha National Park, Ubuyu’s villas overlook the Great Ruaha River and use organic forms and natural materials to stay connected to the landscape. Days centre on game drives, guided walks and cultural encounters, while dining is plant focused and low waste. The Maji Spa sits in an open pavilion above the river.

Singita Elela, Botswana

Expected opening: December

The lodge sits deep within a private concession of the Okavango Delta. Photo: Singita

Singita’s Botswana debut sits deep within a private concession of the Okavango Delta. Entirely intimate, eight circular suites are raised above the floodplains, each with a plunge pool, firepit and private guide. Activities include game drives, bush walks, boating and mokoro trips, along with helicopter flights over the wetlands.

Americas

The Cormorant at 55 South, Chile

Expected opening: January

When it opens, The Cormorant at 55 South will be the world’s southernmost hotel. Photo: Silversea

In Puerto Williams, this will be the world’s southernmost hotel and a calm starting point for Antarctic travel. The 150 rooms look onto forests, waterways and the Beagle Channel and guests can hike, kayak and birdwatch, before joining on one of Silversea’s fly cruise departures.

Expected opening: Spring

Amanvari, Mexico

On the East Cape of Baja California, Amanvari introduces 18 casitas designed with open-air living spaces and natural materials. A temazcal (traditional Mesoamerican sweat lodge), yoga pavilion and spa from the wellness offering. Guests have access to Costa Palmas’ organic farms, golf course and marina, though the surrounding landscape remains the main draw.

Public West Hollywood, Los Angeles, US

Expected opening: Spring

Ian Schrager reopens the former Standard on the Sunset Strip with John Pawson’s pared back interiors. The 137 rooms are calm in style, while the lobby serves as a neighbourhood living room. The rooftop, with its pool, gardens and wide views of Los Angeles, is set to become the hotel’s signature gathering space.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena, Colombia

Expected opening: Spring

The hotel is housed in a cluster of 16th century buildings and consists of 131 rooms. Photo: Four Seasons

In the historic district of Getsemani, this hotel is housed in a cluster of 16th century buildings and consists of 131 rooms that mix colonial details with contemporary design. Eight dining spaces are found in the former civic and cultural spaces, including a restored cinema and Club Cartagena. Two rooftop pools and a spa provide quiet pauses above the lively streets

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel, Nashville, US

Expected opening: June

This new opening pairs a 245-room stay with the Life of Many Colours Museum. Photo: Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel

In downtown Nashville, this lively new opening pairs a 245-room stay with the Life of Many Colours Museum, dedicated to Dolly Parton’s life and music. Rooms draw inspiration from the starlet’s songwriting and stage style. Venues such as Jolenes and Partons Live contribute to the sense of place.

