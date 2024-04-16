India's most Instagrammed tourist hotspots in 2024

A travel company in India has revealed the country's most Instagrammable spots, based on the number of photos tagged in each place on the social media platform.

India Someday identified 25 popular tourist attractions across the country, and then recorded the total number of Instagram posts featuring each location-specific hashtag. These were then calculated by acre – equal to 0.4 hectares – to provide a standardised measure of Instagram popularity density. Mumbai's Gateway of India came out on top with the most hashtags per acre.

“Discovering the most Instagrammable destinations in India offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolving landscape of travel and social media,” said Harsh Sonawala, co-founder of the travel company that specialises in trips to the subcontinent.

“The high density of Instagram hashtags per acre at iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India underscores their enduring popularity and visual allure. It is interesting to note that although the Taj Mahal has the maximum number of hashtags as expected based on the size and area of the monument, Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India gets the most call-outs”.

As well as big hitters Taj Mahal and Jama Masjid, the top ten list features a few more surprising additions, including Jaipur's Patrika Gate and the Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh.

“The inclusion of lesser-known gems like Golden Temple and Sanchi Stupa in the top rankings highlights the diverse array of Instagrammable destinations across India. This underscores the importance of exploring beyond the well-trodden paths to uncover hidden treasures that offer unique photographic opportunities and cultural experiences,” added Sonawala.

Here are India's top 10 Instagrammable locations in 2024 for some travel inspiration ahead of your next visit.

1. Gateway of India

Mumbai's top tourist destination stands on the waterfront in Colaba, in the city's south overlooking the Arabian Sea. With 700,000 hashtags per acre, it is India's most Instagrammed destination in 2024. Built by the British, the structure combines elements of Hindu and Muslim architectural styles and serves as a gateway to explore the rich history and vibrant culture of Mumbai. It's also free to visit, which helps boost its popularity.

2. Jama Masjid

Located in Old Delhi, this large mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and can accommodate more than 25,000 people in its courtyard. The marble and red sandstone structure is a rare place of tranquillity in the very heart of Old Delhi's mayhem and is the country's second-most Instagrammed tourist attraction with 359,000 tags per acre. It has four watchtowers and two towering minarets, one of which visitors can climb for breathtaking views of the city

3. Hawa Mahal

Located in Jaipur, Hawa Mahal is a five-storey red and pink sandstone structure. AFP

The third most Instagrammable spot in India is Hawa Mahal, with 261,326 hashtags per acre. Located in Jaipur, this five-storey red and pink sandstone structure is constructed from the same salmon-toned stone used in the construction of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple. Famed for its intricate latticework, Hawa Mahal was originally designed to allow royal women to observe street festivals while remaining unseen. Today, it's largely in ruins, but its distinctive facade makes it a popular choice for photographers, and its top floor offers views over the City Palace and Sireh Deori Bazaar.

4. Patrika Gate

Jaipur's Patrika Gate is perhaps a surprising entry on the list given it's not as famous as other monuments in the country. But with 186,667 hashtags per acre, it ranks as the fourth most Instagrammable spot in India. Travellers can find it at the entrance to Jawahar Circle Garden, where its colourful and intricate frescoes reflect traditional Rajasthani art and architecture. It's also a relatively new addition on the tourism circuit, having only opened to the public in 2016.

5. Golden Temple

Glistening in the Amritsar sun, Sri Harmandir Sahib, or the Golden Temple, has clocked up about 75,000 hashtags per acre on Instagram. The sacred site is regarded as the holiest temple in the Sikh faith and is famed for its gold-plated exterior and views of the surrounding Amrit Sarovar Lake. Built in the 1500s, the temple blends Hindu and Islamic architectural styles and is actually just a small part of the sprawling gurdwara complex on which it sits.

6. Taj Mahal

Crafted from pristine white marble, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors each year. AFP

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, and arguably India's most famous site, the Taj Mahal ranks lower on the list than might be expected with just 61,905 hashtags per acre on Instagram. Located in Agra, the mausoleum was built by Shah Jahan for his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died in childbirth in 1631. Crafted from pristine white marble, it attracts millions of visitors each year and was described by novelist Rudyard Kipling as being “the embodiment of all things pure”.

7. City Palace

City Palace in Udaipur is a striking place of beauty on the banks of Lake Pichola. Built by Udai Singh II, the Maharana of Mewar in 1559, this fortress was erected as a point of strategic defence. The largest palace in Rajasthan, it has an impressive 244-metre-long facade and combines Rajasthani and Mughal architectural styles. Surrounded by balconies, towers and domes, it offers visitors a glimpse into history and stunning views, helping it record 50,600 hashtags per acre on Instagram.

8. Nahargarh Fort

Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur's Aravalli Hills. Unsplash

The fort in Jaipur's Aravalli Hills is known for being one of the best places to take in panoramic views of the city. With 50,244 hashtags per acre on Instagram, Nahargarh Fort dates back to 1734 when it was commissioned by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II as a retreat for royal families to escape to. It has a charm of its own and has been used to shoot several Bollywood films, meaning visitors might be lucky enough to stumble upon live-action scenes.

9. Qutab Minar

Significant because it symbolises India's rich cultural and religious history as well as the Mughal Empire's rule, Delhi's Qutab Minar is an architectural marvel. One of the oldest surviving monuments in India, it has the tallest minaret in the country as well as the tallest brick minaret in the world at a height of 72 metres. The Unesco World Heritage Site clocked up 27,151 hashtags per acre on Instagram.

10. Sanchi Stupa

A Buddhist complex most famous for its Great Stupa, Sanchi is perched on a hilltop and rises 16 metres in the air. One of the oldest Buddhist monuments in the country, it is believed to house the ashes of the Buddha. Beautifully proportioned, the mound-like structure shelters the original brick stupa inside and is encircled by intricately carved gateways. The Madhya Pradesh attraction racked up 23,857 hashtags per acre.