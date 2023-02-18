Dolly Parton's Jolene duet with Olivia Newton-John released

Dolly Parton has released a collaboration with Olivia Newton-John as part of the late singer's coming posthumous album.

Their duet of the country music star’s hit Jolene will be one of several tracks on Newton-John's record Just the Two of Us.

It is due for release on May 5 and is made up of collaborations and duets with artists including Mariah Carey, John Travolta and Barry Gibb.

The duo recorded the Australian Grammy winner's final song shortly before she died in August last year following a breast cancer diagnosis.

A video of the pair singing the track, which was first recorded by Parton in 1973 and then covered by Newton-John in 1976, has also been released.

“I'm excited, I've always wanted to sing with Dolly,” says Newton-John in the music video.

Parton shared the video with her 5.8 million Instagram followers, saying that Newton-John was one of “her favourites of all time”.

Read more Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

She captioned it: “I love you, and thank you for shining your light on us.”

A full track listing for the posthumous album has not been released yet, but the duet with Carey will be a version of Hopelessly Devoted to You, taken from a TV special Carey did in 1998 in Newton-John’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia, said ABC Audio.

Best known for her role as girl-next-door Sandy in the 1978 musical Grease, Newton-John is to receive a state memorial service in her childhood home of Melbourne later this month including a musical performance from Delta Goodrem.