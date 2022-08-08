Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who gained acclaim in the film Grease, has died at age 73, husband John Easterling said on Instagram.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Mr Easterling said.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

He said Newton-John died peacefully at her home in Southern California surrounded by family and friends.

Newton-John was best-known for starring as girl-next door Sandy in the 1978 musical Grease alongside John Travolta, who played Danny.

Grease remained the highest-grossing musical for three decades, and Newton-John and Travolta had a close relationship long after the film hit cinemas.

With songs such as You're the One that I Want, Hopelessly Devoted to you and Summer Nights, the film's soundtrack is still one of the best-selling albums.

Travolta paid tribute to his late co-star in an Instagram post.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he wrote.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, devoted much of her time and celebrity to charities after first having breast cancer diagnosed in 1992.

The British-born and Australian-raised star dedicated numerous albums and performances to raise funds for research into early detection.

She performed into her late 60s, until the latest diagnosis.

Newton-John's family requested that, instead of flowers, donations be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report