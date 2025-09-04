Live an ambassador's life: Former embassy near London’s Hyde Park on sale for £10m

A residence near London’s Hyde Park, that was until recently the embassy of the Dominican Republic, is on sale for £10 million.

The building was constructed in 1843 in Gloucester Square, between Paddington and Marble Arch. It was rebuilt in 1938.

It was used as an embassy between 2016-2021, playing host to guests including then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson, until a planning row forced the ambassador to move the headquarters the short distance to South Kensington.

Retrospective planning permission for the building to be used as an embassy was refused after complaints by neighbours over parking. The ambassador at the time, Federico Camilo, suggested the dispute could have been resolved “over a cup of Dominican coffee”.

Its diplomatic duties now in the past, it has been transformed with a complete overhaul.

The reception room in the former office space. Dexters

It is now offered for sale, with freehold, as a contemporary five-storey, six-bedroomed house with 4410 square feet of space, featuring the former office space of the mission as a main reception room.

It includes a passenger lift, five bathrooms, a self-contained apartment for guests or staff, home gym, a chef’s kitchen, an open plan family lounge and kitchen, a top floor home office and roof terrace.

The roof space. Dexters

Richard Saltmer, managing director of estate agent Dexters, which has listed the property, said: “This exceptional Gloucester Square town house offers an extraordinary setting just moments from one of London’s finest leisure grounds, Hyde Park.

“The home’s location set in the heart of one of the London’s most coveted neighbourhoods, offers access to a beautifully maintained private community garden, close proximity to top-rated schools and a thoughtfully designed layout ideal for modern family living. The property has undergone a comprehensive design-led transformation and is presented in immaculate turnkey condition, ready for a buyer to move in”.

The new office space at the former embassy. Dexters