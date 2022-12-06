London landmark Admiralty Arch to open as Waldorf Astoria in 2025

One of London’s most historic landmarks is being transformed into a luxury hotel, with the opening date set for 2025.

Admiralty Arch in the heart of London will open as a Waldorf Astoria hotel offering guests unrivalled views of Buckingham Palace.

The 110-year-old building was commissioned by King Edward VII, the eldest son of Queen Victoria, who ordered its creation as a tribute to his late mother.

The sweeping Edwardian building serves as the gateway to the Mall, the road that leads to Buckingham Palace, and is used as the ceremonial entrance during royal weddings, coronations and state funerals. It will feature in the coronation of King Charles III next year.

Mounted police pass Admiralty Arch ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. PA

A Grade Ilisted structure, the building's restoration into a 200-room luxury hotel is now being driven by Reuben Brothers, a private equity and real estate investment company that acquired it from Prime Investors Capital in June.

The company has since released revised plans for Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch, which will now be home to restaurants operated by world-renowned chefs and a luxury spa.

Stay in London's most exclusive private suite

The two-bedroom suite at Admiralty Arch will have direct views of Buckingham Palace. Photo: Unsplash / Ferdinand Stohr

New plans also reveal details of a private two-room suite on the building’s central bridge that will look directly over Buckingham Palace.

Located in the centre of the building on the fourth floor, it will be bookable for overnight stays and private events, and is set to be among the city's most exclusive private hotel rooms.

Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch will also have two outdoor spaces, one on the sixth floor rooftop terrace, and another on the ground floor, where guests will be able to enjoy the views across St James' Park.

The hotel's outdoor spaces come with views over London's St James's Park, London. PA

The hotel has a storied past, having previously hosted Sir Winston Churchill, James Bond author Ian Fleming, as well as Earl Mountbatten.

“Admiralty Arch is undoubtedly one of the most iconic landmarks in London and we are delighted to be working with Reuben Brothers on this magnificent hotel,” said Christopher Nassetta, president and chief executive of Hilton, the parent company of Waldorf Astoria.

In addition to the hotel, the Admiralty Arch development will also include luxury apartments, bars and restaurants. Reuben Brothers is also developing four expansive private residences, which will offer a unique opportunity for buyers to own an exclusive piece of British history.

“Transforming and restoring Admiralty Arch — a true London landmark — into a five-star luxury hotel with restaurants, bars, a ballroom, spa and residences is an incredible honour for us,” said Jamie Reuben of Reuben Brothers.

The sale of Admiralty Arch was the first high-profile deal as part of a plan struck by the British government in 2010 to sell a raft of state-owned property to reduce Britain’s debt after the 2008 financial crisis.