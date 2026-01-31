Pool days for foodies: Beach clubs where price is redeemable against food and drink

A day out at the beach club has long been a staple of UAE life, offering the chance to stretch out on a sun lounger and enjoy pool or beachside fun, entertainment and service.

Splashing out on a day pass, whether for yourself, friends or family, can be costly, but some beach clubs let you redeem the entry fee towards food and drink.

Here are six options across the emirates, from relaxed family-friendly beach clubs to lively destinations where you get back what you spend to get in…

Nation Riviera Beach Club, Abu Dhabi

Price: From Dh345 per adult (non-members) and Dh95 per child aged four to 16

F&B credit: From Dh150 to Dh300 per person

Offering full beach and pool access, this club in the capital is a family-friendly destination where you can spend the weekday or weekend knowing the little ones will be entertained. Centrally located, it’s also the ideal place to take visiting friends and family.

Monies redeemable against F & B vary from Dh150 per person for singles to Dh300 per person for couples to use at the Cabana Beach Bar & Grill. Spend your cashback on poke bowls, Cajun calamari, burgers, cheesecake and more. Entry excludes the use of the kids club and gym facilities.

Open 8am to sunset, The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, 02 694 4780

Bla Bla Dubai

Pool day prices start from Dh200. Photo: Bla Bla Dubai

Cost: From Dh200 per person

F&B credit: Fully redeemable

Home to some of the biggest nights out in the UAE, Bla Bla Dubai also hosts those looking to soak up the sun and spend the day by the pool. Families, singles and groups of friends can choose between an array of sun lounger and sofa options, with different price points depending on where you choose to sit.

Weekdays are cheaper, from Dh200 to Dh500 per person, and weekends can range from Dh300 to Dh500 per person. Food and drink options are vast, from all-day breakfast, salads and sandwiches, to pizza, pasta, sushi and steak. Towels are provided, and there are also lockers, changing rooms, showers, hair dryers and hair straighteners for daytime touch-ups.

Open 10am to sunset, Messer Street, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 04 584 4111

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

In addition to pool and beach access, day passes include towel and water service and health club access, where you can use the gym, whirlpool and sauna. Photo: InterContinental

Cost: From Dh250 per adult and Dh125 per child aged five to 12

F&B credit: Dh100 per person between 12pm and 4pm

If a holiday is off the cards, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa promises an “island daycation” at its beach club instead. From Monday to Thursday, access is Dhs250 per adult, with Dhs100 redeemable, and Dhs125 for children. From Friday to Sunday, it’s Dhs400 per adult, with Dhs100 redeemable, and Dhs200 for children.

In addition to pool and beach access, day passes include towel and water service and health club access, where you can use the gym, whirlpool and sauna. Food comes courtesy of ShaSha Pool & Beach Bar.

Open 8am to sunset, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Al Rafaa, Mina al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, 07 202 6666

Riva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Guests can enjoy extra discounts on weekdays. Photo: Riva Beach Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Day-pass from Dh150 per adult, Dh75 per child aged five to 12 (pool only)

F&B credit: Fully redeemable

This popular and relaxed Palm Jumeirah spot offers an array of day-pass price points for singles, families and groups. Spread across 300 metres of beach, along with the main pool, it also has a dedicated children’s pool for little ones to splash around in.

Day options include pool-only prices, which are fully redeemable against food and drink, as well as a pool and beach access option for Dh100 and Dh150 per adult and Dh50 and Dh75 per child on weekdays and weekends respectively, where guests can avail of a 20 per cent discount on food and drink.

Pool open 7am to 7pm or 10pm depending on the offer availed, beach open from 7am to sunset, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 04 430 9466

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Dibba, Fujairah

It's all about the chalets at Lava Beach Club. Photo: Fairmont Hotels

Cost: From Dh350 per chalet (two adults, two children)

F&B credit: From Dh200

It's all about the chalets at Lava Beach Club within Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort. Relax poolside with two different entry options: spend Dhs350 per chalet and receive Dh200 back to spend on food and drinks for two adults and two children, or spend Dh500 per chalet and order unlimited drinks all day from a selected menu.

Prices are the same for weekday and weekend visits. Little ones will be kept well entertained with access to the kids club and a dedicated play area, plus activities such as face painting and games.

Open 9am-5pm, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Mina Al Fajer, Dibba, Al Aqah, 09 204 1111

Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Dancing is encouraged day and night here. Photo: Five Palm Jumeirah

Cost: From Dh200 per person

F&B credit: Fully redeemable

One for the grown-ups, Five Palm Jumeirah has cemented its status as a lively destination for good times and good music, where dancing is encouraged day or night.

Opt for a double-width sun lounger (available on a first come first served basis) for Dh200pp Monday to Wednesday and Dh300pp Thursday to Sunday, or gather a group together and book a sea-view cabana for up to six people for Dh1,500 Monday to Wednesday and Dh2,000 Thursday to Sunday – with all costs fully redeemable against food and drink. Beach clubbers can also enjoy access to the Move at Five outdoor gym.

Open from 9am, Five Palm Jumeirah, One Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 04 455 9999