Palace hotels where you can holiday like the White Lotus cast

It’s called the "White Lotus effect” for a reason. The popular HBO television series, set in hotels around the world, has been credited with boosting tourism in its filming locations.

The Four Seasons Maui in Hawaii, the San Domenico Palace, Taormina in Sicily and the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand, where seasons one, two and three were filmed respectively, all reported increases in bookings. Even the regions and countries they’re in had a dramatic uptick in online searches following each season’s release date.

It's been announced that season four of the hit show is being filmed at Chateau de La Messardiere, a palace hotel in Saint-Tropez on the Cote d’Azur offering rooms and gardens steeped in culture and history. For those looking to add a royal flavour to their holiday plans this year, here are five former palaces, including La Messardiere (now part of the Airelles Collection), that are now five-star hotels.

1. Chateau de La Messardiere, Saint-Tropez, France

The history: Completed in 1904, the chateau was a wedding gift from a wealthy merchant, Gabriel Dupuy d’Angeac, to his daughter Louise and her new husband, Henry Brisson de La Messardiere, a cavalry officer. After La Messardiere died, Louise rented the house to wealthy lodgers and it became renowned throughout the Roaring Twenties for its receptions and parties, before falling into disrepair.

The present: Restored in 1989 under the guidance of Jean-Claude Rochette, chief architect of France’s Monuments Historiques, the chateau offers various room formats, plus 12 different suites as well as three and four-bedroom residences.

It's also home to multiple bars and restaurants, including chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Matsuhisa restaurant serving Japanese and Peruvian-influenced dishes, along with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Palladio and pan-Asian at Les Delices du Pan Dei, which offers dining in the private gardens.

There are five pools including an indoor option and one dedicated to children, while the beach club on the shores of Pampelonne Bay offers views across the Mediterranean Sea. The spa is home to an indoor adults-only swimming pool, nine treatment rooms, a hammam and sauna, and there’s an in-house osteopath to help you feel your best.

2. Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul, Turkey

The hotel is dubbed the Grande Dame of the Bosphorus. Photo: Ciragan Palace Kempinski

The history: The palace was built by Sultan Abdulaziz between 1863 and 1872, and it was used during a period of tumult that saw Abdulaziz dethroned and his successor deposed after reigning for 93 days. In January 1910, the palace was destroyed by fire, leaving only the outer walls intact. Its garden served as the football pitch for local club Besiktas JK, until restoration work began in 1987.

The present: Dubbed the Grande Dame of the Bosphorus, the five-star hotel is home to 317 rooms and suites offering views of Yildiz Park and the Bosphorus. Suites can accommodate up to seven guests, and the 458-square-metre Sultan Suite for four, with its helicopter transfers, private chef and butler, is one of the most expensive in Europe, costing upwards of $52,000 (Dh190,970) per night.

The spa is home to a traditional Turkish bath and hammam rooms, and offers Thai, Ayurvedic and Shiatsu massages. There are 10 bars, lounges and restaurants, including the renowned Tugra serving up Ottoman fine dining, the Anatolian-inspired Ruya Istanbul and Bellini for Italian.

3. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice, Italy

The hotel pays homage to its palatial past through its lavish accommodation. Photo: Gritti Palace Italy

The history: The original palace was built in the 1300s and was redesigned in Venetian Gothic style for the renowned political Pisani family in 1475. In 1525, it became the private residence of Doge Andrea Gritti, the doge of the Venetian Republic from 1523 to 1538. An additional storey was added in the late 19th century, and while the palace remained a private residence, it took in paying guests, including English writer John Ruskin who penned The Stones of Venice there.

In 1895, the residence became a hotel, was connected to an adjoining hotel and renamed Gritti Palace Hotel in 1947.

The present: Part of the Marriott group, Gritti Hotel pays homage to its past through its lavish accommodation. The 92-square-metre Pisani Palazzo Canal Suite offers views over Venice's Grand Canal and Basilica Santa Maria della Salute. Meanwhile, the Presidential Suite can be combined with a Royal and Palazzo Canal Suite to create a five-bedroom apartment, making it the ideal home-from-home for larger families.

The seasonal Gritti Terrace, open from April to October, offers al fresco Italian dining over the Grand Canal, while Bar Longhi is the place to unwind and enjoy pre or post-dinner drinks.

For those who like to immerse themselves in the local culture on holiday, the on-site Gritti Epicurean School offers hands-on cooking classes hosted by the executive chef Alberto Fol.

4. Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, India

Verandah Cafe serves traditional afternoon tea amid the Mughal Gardens. Photo: Rambagh Palace

The history: Constructed in 1835, the pink sandstone and marble palace blends traditional Rajasthani and Mughal elements with Indo-Saracenic revival style.

Built as a garden house for Prince Ram Singh II’s wet nurse, it was converted into a royal hunting lodge and guesthouse by the late 19th century, before being expanded to become the principal residence of Jaipur’s ruler, Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II in the early 20th century.

The maharaja was crowned there in a lavish ceremony in 1931, and many balls and dinners were hosted on the grounds. Following India’s independence in 1947, Rambagh Palace was converted into a hotel.

The present: Walking through Rambagh Palace is to truly step back in time, albeit into a past that features plenty of luxury touches. The hotel has 78 rooms and suites, each with garden or courtyard views. The largest is the 167-square-metre Grand Presidential Suite, which sleeps three people and comes with a private terrace, a royal dining room, and personal butler service.

For foodies, Suvarna Mahal serves international and Indian cuisine amid traditionally ornate 18th-century decor; Rajput Room offers all-day dining; the Polo Bar harks back to the 1920s; and Verandah Cafe serves traditional afternoon tea amid the Mughal Gardens. A highlight is Steam, where guests can dine in a restored steam engine that sits alongside a recreated Victorian train station. Enjoy international dishes and drinks either onboard or al fresco on the platform.

Indian healing rituals take centre stage at J Wellness Circle, which offers holistic treatments based around the sacred Ayurvedic elements of jal, vayu, agni, prithvi and akash – water, air, fire, earth and ether.

5. Cliveden House, Buckinghamshire, England

Guests at Cliveden House include Winston Churchill, Gandhi, George Bernard Shaw and Queen Victoria

The history: Having been home to a Prince of Wales, two dukes and an earl, Cliveden House is a palace whose walls would reveal a secret or two if they could talk.

The first two houses on the site, built in 1666 and 1824, burnt down in 1795 and 1849 respectively. The original 1666 house was built by George Villiers, the second Duke of Buckingham, as a gift for his mistress, while the current house was built in the English Palladian style in 1851 for the 2nd Duke of Sutherland.

During the 1920s and 1930s it was the unofficial base of the politically active Cliveden Set when it was home to Nancy Astor, the first female Member of Parliament. In the 1960s, this was where the Profumo scandal began after John Profumo, Britain's Secretary of State for War, started an affair with 19-year-old model Christine Keeler.

The present: Follow in the footsteps of previous house guests Winston Churchill, Gandhi, George Bernard Shaw and Queen Victoria by taking a stroll around the 376 acres of National Trust grounds. The five-star hotel is home to two acclaimed restaurants, Cliveden Dining Room and Astor Grill, as well as the seasonal Astor Apres Ski Terrace, serving up British classics such as scallops, crab venison and halibut, while pre-dinner drinks in Library Bar is de rigueur.

For accommodation, choose from a range of rooms and suites, including Classic and Club rooms and Mansion House Deluxe Suites, which feature their own fireplace. There’s also the three-bedroom Spring Cottage on the grounds for larger groups – which is where Keeler herself stayed.