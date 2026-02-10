President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the need for the UAE public to be at the heart of national development plans during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders reviewed the country's priorities and objectives, and highlighted efforts to boost its standing on the global stage in key sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

The President and the Ruler of Dubai meet regularly to discuss the UAE's vision and explore opportunities for further growth.

The latest meeting was held at Qasr al Bahr in the UAE capital, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Also in attendance were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; along with a number of ministers.

President hosts members of leadership programme

President Sheikh Mohamed with participants from the UAE Second-Tier Leadership Executive Programme in China. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed participants in the first UAE Second-Tier Leadership Executive Programme in China, which was recently held under the theme 'Bridging Nations, Building Leaders'.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the programme's aims to empower UAE talent and equip them with future-ready skills.

The scheme is in support of the UAE's efforts to foster dialogue and cultural co-operation with other nations for mutual benefit.

The UAE leader said such initiatives play an important role in preparing a new generation of leaders capable of strengthening engagement between the Emirates and the wider world.

The delegation said the inaugural programme had given them valuable insight into China's achievements across key sectors such as sustainable economic development, education and artificial intelligence.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials and guests.