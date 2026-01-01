Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour set out hopes for UAE progress at New Year talks

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, set out their hopes for the country to cross “new milestones” in its development in 2026, during talks on Thursday.

The leaders reviewed the UAE's strategic goals and reflected on key achievements in 2025 at a high-level meeting at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

The gathering was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour exchanged New Year greetings and expressed hope that 2026 will bring prosperity and stability to people in the Emirates and around the world.

They also hoped the new year will provide a fresh opportunity to “build bridges of co-operation and collective action for the good of people around the globe”.

The UAE ushered in 2026 with spectacular firework displays watched by crowds of thousands of people all over the country.

President Sheikh Mohamed issued an uplifting New Year message in which he called for the world to unite for the well-being of all.

“Best wishes on the occasion of the new year. As we come together in celebration, let us welcome the year ahead with renewed hope and determination in efforts to foster unity, progress and prosperity for all,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.