President of Ecuador inaugurates embassy in Abu Dhabi

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa inaugurated his country's embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Noboa spoke of his pride in "the strong friendship between the two nations, built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to achieving prosperity and progress for their peoples".

President Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Noboa at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador, at Qasr Al Shati. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Noboa witness the signing of a deal by Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Roberto Carlos Kury Pesantes, Ecuador's Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society The agreement involves the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Ecuador’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Society, and the Ecuadorian Chamber of Innovation and Technology Sheikh Mohamed with Mr Noboa during an official visit at Qasr Al Shati Senior Emirati officials at the meeting included Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to the President, Mr Al Olama and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Mr Noboa has expressed Ecuador’s eagerness to expand its economic and investment partnerships with the UAE Sheikh Mohamed with Mr Noboa at Qasr Al Shati Mr Al Olama and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, at the official visit The leaders receive a guard of honour from the UAE Armed Forces at Qasr Al Shati Sheikh Mohamed with Mr Noboa. Senior Emirati officials at the talks included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Theyab and Mohamed Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security Ms Al Hashimi signs an agreement on promoting and protecting mutual investments between the countries Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to the Ecuadorian President at the end of his official visit

The leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between their countries, and discussed the importance of peace and stability in the region and globally.

In April 2024, the UAE and Ecuador began talks over a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) to bolster trade links.

In 2023, non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Ecuador reached $675 million, a 76 per cent annual increase, more than tripling the figures recorded in 2021.

