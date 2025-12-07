President of Ecuador inaugurates embassy in Abu Dhabi

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa inaugurated his country's embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
The opening ceremony was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, state news agency Wam reported.
Mr Noboa spoke of his pride in "the strong friendship between the two nations, built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to achieving prosperity and progress for their peoples".
President Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Noboa at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between their countries, and discussed the importance of peace and stability in the region and globally.
In April 2024, the UAE and Ecuador began talks over a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) to bolster trade links.
In 2023, non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Ecuador reached $675 million, a 76 per cent annual increase, more than tripling the figures recorded in 2021.
