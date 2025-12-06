President Sheikh Mohamed meets leader of Ecuador in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two countries and discussed the importance of peace and stability in the region and globally.
The pair attended the signing of a mutual investment agreement between the two countries; an MOU between the Dubai digital economy chamber, Ecuador’s telecoms ministry and its technology chamber, as well as a labour mobility co-operation agreement.
Earlier, Mr Noboa visited Wahat Al Karama.
The president of Ecuador previously visited Abu Dhabi in April, shortly after winning a second presidential term.
In April 2024, the UAE and Ecuador began talks over a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) to further bolster trade links.
In 2023, non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Ecuador reached $675 million, marking a 76 per cent annual increase and more than tripling the figures recorded in 2021.
