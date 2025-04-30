President Sheikh Mohamed meets leader of Ecuador in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> received President Daniel Noboa of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/24/uae-and-ecuador-begin-cepa-talks-to-bolster-trade-ties/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/24/uae-and-ecuador-begin-cepa-talks-to-bolster-trade-ties/">Ecuador</a> on Wednesday for talks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>. During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, the leaders discussed efforts to enhance bilateral ties and with a focus on the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, investment and tourism, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Noboa on winning a new presidential term, which was confirmed after a run-off vote earlier this month, and wished him success for the future. The two men also stressed the importance of working for peace and stability at both a regional and international level. Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was keen to strengthen its economic partnerships with Latin America. Relations between the Emirates and Ecuador are developing well, he added. Mr Noboa thanked Sheikh Mohamed for hosting the meeting and stressed Ecuador’s keenness to strengthen relations with the UAE. In April 2024, the UAE and Ecuador began talks over a proposed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/19/uae-concludes-11th-comprehensive-economic-partnership-agreement-amid-trade-expansion-push/" target="_blank" rel="">Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa)</a> to further bolster trade links. In 2023, non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Ecuador reached $675 million, marking a 76 per cent annual increase and more than tripling the figures recorded in 2021.