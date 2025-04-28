President Sheikh Mohamed discusses need for regional peace with Australian Governor-General

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke about the importance of regional stability in a meeting with Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn.
They also discussed relations between their countries and explored opportunities to deepen ties during the talks, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Mostyn reviewed regional and international issues, state news agency Wam reported on Monday. They underlined the importance of promoting regional stability and supporting efforts to "achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region".
They also emphasised the need to foster peaceful solutions to global conflicts with "dialogue in a manner that serves the interests of humanity and supports global prosperity", Wam said.
Sheikh Mohamed noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between the UAE and Australia. The occasion provides an opportunity to strengthen co-operation, Wam added.
The President also expressed the UAE's eagerness to boost those ties, particularly by investing in future-focused sectors such as trade, investment, sustainability, culture, education, food security and technology.
Ms Mostyn praised the progress achieved in the relationship between the countries and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to bolstering ties with the UAE.
