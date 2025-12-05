President Sheikh Mohamed meets Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday held talks with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as part of his working visit to the UAE.

The two leaders reviewed the close ties between the Emirates and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, and explored ways to further strengthen and expand co-operation during the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of shared interest, emphasising the importance of promoting peace and stability in the region for the benefit of all its countries.

Mr Barzani had on Thursday met Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as part of his UAE trip.

"We underscored the importance of further strengthening the friendship and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE," Mr Barzani said on X, of the meeting with Sheikh Saif.

"We also exchanged views on developments and the situation in Iraq and the region."

DUNE%3A%20PART%20TWO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Denis%20Villeneuve%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Timothee%20Chamalet%2C%20Zendaya%2C%20Austin%20Butler%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90 3')

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.