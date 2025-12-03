US set to unveil world’s largest consulate in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

The US on Wednesday is set to inaugurate its new consulate in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, the largest American diplomatic building in the world.

The sprawling complex is a reminder of the strategic weight Washington once placed on the Kurdistan region and a signal of its intent to maintain a lasting presence there.

The US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael Rigas, led the opening ceremony, which was attended by Kurdish officials and diplomats. the consulate took seven years to build.

In July 2018, the US laid the foundation of the complex at a time when US-Kurdish co-operation was at its peak after the gruelling nearly four-year war against ISIS. In mid-2014, the terrorist group controlled territory in northern and western Iraq and was declared militarily defeated in late 2017.

The US troops will continue operating from Kurdistan until next year to support operations against extremists in neighbouring Syria. An agreement from last year stipulated that American soldiers must leave Iraq.

The fortified micro-city, which was built across 206,000 square metres, cost more than $795 million. It comprises administrative offices, residential buildings for employees, quarters for security teams and visitors, retail spaces, parking areas and expansive landscaped zones. It is equipped to host up to 1,000 people.

The design incorporates environmentally conscious features, including an advanced water-recycling system and solar panels that provide 15 per cent of the site’s electricity – a rare sustainability commitment in a region facing intensifying heatwaves and chronic electricity shortages.

The visit of Mr Rigas comes as political rivals are busy discussing the formation of a new government after last month's national elections in Iraq.

Despite emerging as a clear winner with 46 of the 329 seats in parliament, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has failed to obtain the decision-making majority to secure a second term in office. His rivals within the Iran-backed Co-ordination Framework are looking into a replacement.

In the election, Many Iran-aligned factions, mainly powerful militias that fought against US troops in Iraq, gained a foothold or strengthened their position within the political system.

Washington has been demanding the disarmament of these groups as a condition to improve relations with Baghdad. The US has recently sent signals that representatives of armed factions must stay away from senior posts in the next government, Iraqi officials told The National.

Mr Rigas had “productive discussions” with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on “building a stronger and more prosperous future for both Americans and Iraqis”, the US embassy in Baghdad said on Wednesday.

The US will “continue to speak clearly to the urgency in dismantling Iran-backed militias that undermine Iraq’s sovereignty, threaten Americans and Iraqis, and pilfer Iraqi resources for Iran,” it added.

Washington appears to be showing renewed interest in Iraq under the current administration, with US President Donald Trump recently appointing an envoy, Mark Savaya, who is expected to visit the country soon.