Iraq begins new chapter as UN mission to end after 22 years

Iraq is poised to chart its own path after the UN closes its political mission at the end of the year, the world body's envoy to the country told the Security Council on Tuesday.
Mohamed Al Hassan, head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, said its departure “does not mark an end to the Iraq-UN partnership” but “the start of a new chapter rooted in Iraq’s leadership of its own future".
The UN will shut down Unami after 22 years, ending a presence that helped to guide Iraq through the turmoil after the 2003 US-led invasion and the collapse of Saddam Hussein’s regime.
Mr Al Hassan said Iraq’s security and political situation had steadied enough for Baghdad to assume full responsibility as the mission winds down, with operations set to fully cease by the end of the year.
The withdrawal, he said, marks “an honourable and dignified closure” for a mission that has accompanied Iraq through insurgency, sectarian conflict, political volatility and long-running reconstruction.
But Mr Al Hassan warned that Iraq’s “long and difficult” path towards durable peace and economic stability is unfinished, even as the government consolidates its political and security institutions.
“With the international community’s support, Iraq came out victorious, but with untold sacrifices,” he said.
Mr Al Hassan said that despite progress, including the adoption of a new constitution and “13 successful electoral processes”, key political gaps remain.
He urged Iraqi leaders to swiftly form a new government after November’s parliamentary elections and warned that the delayed formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government, stalled for more than a year, could compound instability.
Mr Al Hassan also raised concerns over humanitarian stagnation and security threats.
“Departures from displacement camps have slowed significantly in 2025,” he said, calling for “interventions” that link humanitarian aid to longer-term development in housing, livelihoods, social protection and reconciliation.
He renewed his call for a comprehensive national plan to secure “durable solutions” for the about one million Iraqis still displaced.
Mr Al Hassan condemned recent attacks on Iraqi infrastructure, including strikes on oil and gas sites in the Kurdistan region.
“This has to stop and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said.
The Security Council last year approved a final extension of Unami's mandate until December 31, starting a two-year transition towards full handover of responsibilities to Iraqi authorities.
