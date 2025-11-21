US will not accept 'outside interference' in Iraq's new government, special envoy says

The US will not tolerate any external actors interfering in the formation of Iraq's new government, Washington's special envoy to the country said on Friday.

Mark Savaya, who President Donald Trump last month named as the special envoy to Iraq, said Baghdad had made “significant progress” over the past three years.

“We hope to see this progress continue in the coming months,” Mr Savaya wrote on X.

He said the US is “carefully watching” the process of Iraq forming its new government following elections this month.

“Let it be clear that the United States will not accept or permit any outside interference in shaping the new Iraqi government,” he said.

The special envoy said he would be heading to Iraq soon to meet key leaders.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's political bloc won the most seats but a new government could be a way off due to wrangling to build a majority.

Post-election talks between Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish parties in Iraq usually last for months. By convention in Iraq, a Shiite Muslim holds the post of prime minister, a Sunni is parliament speaker and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

The main challenge for the next government will be addressing long-standing grievances over poor public services, corruption and unemployment – issues that have fuelled mass protests in recent years. The new administration will also need to maintain the delicate balance in ties between Iran and the US, the country's two main allies.

