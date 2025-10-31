No place for armed groups in Iraq, says newly appointed US special envoy

Iraq's long-term stability will depend on its ability to bring all armed groups under government control, the newly appointed US special envoy to the country said on Friday.
Mark Savaya said his mission is to support Iraq in moving towards full sovereignty and away from the power of armed groups and “malign external interference”, a reference to Iranian influence over Iraq’s internal affairs.
“The United States government has made it clear that there is no place for armed groups operating outside the authority of the state,” Mr Savaya said in a post on X − his first public statement since taking up the new role.
The US official was referring to Iran-backed Iraqi militias that have embedded themselves within the Iraqi state.
“Iraq’s stability and prosperity depend on having unified security forces under the command of a single government and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, united under one flag that represents all Iraqis. Without this unity, Iraq’s sovereignty and progress will remain at risk,” he said.
“The interests of the Iraqi people and of the wider region depend on a fully sovereign Iraq, free from malign external interference, including from Iran and its proxies.”
Mr Savaya's appointment comes at a critical time for the region, and especially in US-Iraqi relations, as Washington aims to counter Tehran's influence. “I am committed to further strengthening this relationship as I assume this honourable role as envoy,” he wrote, and added: “MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN.”
Mr Savaya is an Iraqi-Chaldean and owns Leaf and Bud, a chain of medical and recreational marijuana shops in the metropolitan Detroit area. He is known to have close ties with US President Donald Trump and his administration.
Announcing his appointment, Mr Trump said Mr Savaya's “deep understanding of the Iraq-US relationship, and his connections in the region, will help advance the interests of the American people”.
“Mark was a key player in my campaign in Michigan, where he, and others, helped secure a record vote with Muslim Americans,” he said.
As special envoy, Mr Savaya will represent US interests in Baghdad, enable diplomatic relations, and continue to support efforts towards stability in Iraq.
Some of Darwish's last words
"They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008
His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.
