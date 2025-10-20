Trump appoints Michigan marijuana businessman as Iraq special envoy

US President Donald Trump has named Michigan-based marijuana businessman Mark Savaya, who helped boost the Arab-American turnout for his 2024 campaign, as his special envoy to Iraq.

Mr Savaya, who is Chaldean, is the owner of Leaf and Bud, a chain of medical and recreational marijuana stores in the metropolitan Detroit area.

“Mark’s deep understanding of the Iraq-US relationship, and his connections in the region, will help advance the interests of the American people,” Mr Trump said in a social media post on Sunday. “Mark was a key player in my campaign in Michigan, where he, and others, helped secure a record vote with Muslim Americans.”

During his campaign, Mr Trump told Arab Americans that he would bring about peace in the Middle East. The effort helped him gain advantage, particularly in Michigan, a swing state that is also home to a large Arab and Muslim population.

“I am deeply humbled, honoured and grateful to President Donald J Trump for appointing me as special envoy to the Republic of Iraq,” Mr Savaya, whose social media accounts feature photos of him posing with Mr Trump and Republican officials, wrote on X. “I am committed to strengthening the US – Iraq partnership under President Trump’s leadership and guidance.”

Mr Savaya's entrepreneurial background has raised some eyebrows, as marijuana is illegal in Iraq and much of the Middle East.

Still, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani described his appointment as an “important step”. In a meeting with foreign media outlets, Mr Al Sudani said that with his Iraqi background, Mr Savaya “certainly has an understanding of the nature of his original homeland, Iraq”. He added: “He has good relations with everyone.”

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli academic who was kidnapped in Baghdad and held for over two years by Kataib Hezbollah, congratulated Mr Savaya on his appointment, crediting him with her negotiated release last month.

“Congratulations to Mark Savaya for this important appointment,” Ms Tsurkov wrote on X. “Mark played an instrumental role in setting me free after 903 days in captivity by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia serving Iran, without anything given in return. This is terrible news for anyone serving Iran's interests in Iraq and seeking to undermine Iraqi sovereignty.”

His appointment comes at a delicate time in US-Iraqi relations, with Washington seeking renewed engagement with Baghdad as it continues to focus on countering Iran in the region.

As special envoy, Mr Savaya will represent US interests in Baghdad, enable diplomatic relations, and continue to support efforts towards stability in Iraq.

The announcement comes after Iraq said that a US-led international coalition to fight ISIS will remain at Ain Al Asad Airbase to support operations against the extremist group in neighbouring Syria.

