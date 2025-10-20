US-led coalition will maintain presence in Iraq to combat ISIS in Syria

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has announced that the US-led international coalition set up to fight ISIS will maintain a presence at Ayn Al Asad Airbase to support operations against the extremist group in neighbouring Syria.

Advisers will stay at the airbase amid efforts to transition the coalition's responsibilities to local authorities, Mr Al Sudani told foreign media.

“Due to recent developments in Syria, an agreement has been reached to maintain the presence of 250 to 300 coalition advisers at Al Asad Airbase to support ongoing operations in Syria, monitor operations targeting ISIS, and co-ordinate at Al Tanf base,” Mr Al Sudani said, referring to another facility in Syria.

He said the process of transferring the tasks of coalition forces is “proceeding smoothly and in co-ordination with security authorities”.

Two rounds of talks have been held with the US on future security co-operation and a third is scheduled, he added, without giving details.

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS was formed in 2014 to fight against the extremist group, after it seized control of large areas or Syria and Iraq. What started as a “limited” US operation soon expanded to become a 77-nation coalition.

The coalition's military operations began with air strikes and widened to include the advising and training of Iraqi security troops.

US soldiers with the anti-ISIS coalition in Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, in 2020. AFP

The operation at one point reached 5,000 US and other foreign soldiers sent to the country to train – and in many cases retrain – the Iraqi army. Eventually French, British and US special forces fought alongside Iraqis in major battles.

Last year, the US spent an estimated $242 million on the effort to support Iraqi forces.

But Iraq and the US announced an agreement in September last year to end the work of the coalition. Troops were supposed to leave Ayn Al Asad, as well as another base in Baghdad, by last month and to withdraw from Iraq by September 2026.

Mr Al Sudani has come under political pressure in Iraq to ensure the exit of US forces. Iraq has said the relationship with Washington will change to become a bilateral security partnership.

During its rise in late 2013, ISIS carried out dozens of car bombings a day. The group was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries. The number of attacks has dropped in recent years, but with the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, some experts fear that violence from the group could increase again.

The coalition has often carried out strikes against ISIS officials in Idlib, in north-west Syria. Several senior figures in the group have been killed in the province.

In August, ISIS leader Salah Numan Al Jubouri, who was in charge of the group's financing, was killed in an operation between Iraqi troops, the US-led coalition and Syrian forces. He directed the movements of ISIS fighters between Syria and Iraq, sources told The National at the time.

