Syrian forces kill two ISIS members as group repositions near urban areas

Syrian forces have killed two ISIS members in a raid north of Damascus, the interior ministry said, as the group encroaches on urban areas.

One of the two men was killed when he tried to blow himself up using an explosive belt, authorities said. Security personnel killed the second man in the operation on Saturday in Muadamiyat Al Qalamon, about 25km north of Damascus.

A third man was arrested, resulting in the “dismantling” of the cell. Several “individual weapons and a variety of ammunitions” were seized, according to the ministry.

The authorities have mounted several operations since May against suspected ISIS cells on the outskirts of Aleppo and Damascus, killing several members of the group, according to officials, who described ISIS as the paramount challenge in the country.

A US-led coalition has also been operating against ISIS and other militants in Syria. In June, the authorities blamed ISIS for a suicide bombing in a Damascus church that killed 25 people.

Washington, however, has​ relied on the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as the main ground component in the war in Syria against ISIS. The extremist group has pockets mainly in the central Badia region, and near the border with Iraq to the east. These areas are situated near or within the SDF sphere in the country.

A Syrian security official told The National on condition of anonymity that since the downfall of the regime of Bashar Al Assad, ISIS members who were operating in the Badia area have been returning to their hometowns near the main cities of Aleppo, Hama and Damascus.

“They go back with at least part of their arsenal, so we cannot take any chance, as we saw from the (latest) raid,” he said.

ISIS fought the former regime and Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), an Al Qaeda splinter group now in power in Syria. HTS had consolidated its power in the northern governorate of Idlib by eliminating other militants, and the Western and Arab-backed Free Syrian Army.

HTS swept into Damascus from Idlib on December 8 last year, ousting the Assad regime and ushering in Sunni ascendancy after decades of Alawite-dominated rule. However, the group has responded to US overtures for normalisation and projected itself as a bulwark against religious extremism.

The new Syrian leader Ahmad Al Shara, the commander of HTS, has repeatedly said that there will be no Taliban-style government in Syria. However, pro-government forces have committed mass sectarian killings during two offensives to subdue minority-inhabited regions this year.

The new government has been tight-lipped about any security co-operation with Washington, while maintaining open channels with the US military. Washington has said that bringing Syria in as an anti-terrorism partner is a major goal of the diplomatic overtures towards Damascus, which were initiated by President Donald Trump in May.

In August, a US official said that US forces killed a senior ISIS member in an attack on the city of Atmeh, near the border with Turkey in Idlib province. Atmeh, once a village, became an urban centre during the civil war due to an influx of refugees from elsewhere in Syria. The US military separately said it killed a “senior Al Qaeda-affiliated attack planner” in an air strike on an unnamed location in Syria on October 2.

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A