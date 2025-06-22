Damascus church hit in suicide bombing

At least 13 people were killed in a terrorist attack at a church in Damascus on Sunday, with witnesses telling The National at the scene that at least one suicide bomber opened fire outside the church before detonating an explosive vest inside.

The Ministry of Health told state media that at least 13 people were killed and 53 wounded in an initial toll "from the terrorist attack that targeted Mar Elias Church in the Dweila area of Damascus".

"A suicide bomber affiliated with the terrorist group ISIS entered Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of the capital, Damascus, where he opened fire before detonating himself with an explosive vest," state media reported.

A witness confirmed to The National that a gunman opened fire on people before entering the church and detonating a bomb inside. Ambulances rushed to the scene.

"I was in my car when I heard an explosion just as I passed the church. People started screaming and I heard gun shots," one witness told The National.

"Cars and ambulances started arriving. I saw many people injured and others may have been killed."

People and rescuers inspect the damage at the site of a suicide attack at the Mar Elias church in Damascus. AFP

A priest at the church said he first heard gunshots outside, followed by more shots inside the church about two minutes later. He added that two attackers entered and blew themselves up.

“There were around 400 people inside the church,” he said.

The National was at the scene of the blast and saw widespread destruction and shattered glass. The attack was the first of its kind in Syria in years and comes as Damascus is trying to win the support of minorities.

As President Ahmad Al Shara attempts to exert authority across the country, there have been concerns about the presence of sleeper cells of extremist groups in the war-torn country.

