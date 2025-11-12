Early results due in Iraq election, setting stage for wrangling over next government

Iraq’s electoral commission is to announce preliminary results from national elections on Wednesday, setting the stage for potentially tense and drawn-out negotiations among political blocs on forming the next government.

About 12 million people turned out on Tuesday to elect MPs for Iraq's 329-seat legislature. The vote is the sixth for a full-term parliament since the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein and was held at a time of growing disillusionment with the political elite.

Turnout reached an unexpectedly high 55 per cent, despite a boycott led by influential cleric Moqtada Al Sadr. At the last parliamentary election in 2021, a record low 41 per cent of voters cast ballots.

No single party is expected to win the majority needed to form a government. Once preliminary results are announced, negotiations will begin among leading blocs. The process is often contentious, sometimes stretching for months.

It took a year after the 2021 elections to form a government. A breakthrough was reached when the Co-ordination Framework, an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed political parties and armed factions, threw its support behind current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

The new parliament’s first task will be to nominate a speaker and then a president, who will in turn ask the largest bloc in parliament to form an administration.

Mr Al Sudani is widely viewed as the front-runner to be prime minister, but internal rivalries within Iraq's Shiite camp and possible disputes with Kurdish and Sunni partners could complicate his path.

Young men remove electoral campaign posters after the closing of the polls in eastern Baghdad. AFP

Late on Tuesday Mr Al Sudani welcomed the high turnout as “a significant milestone”.

“The noble people of Iraq have taken yet another significant step towards protecting their constitutional and democratic system,” he said in a statement.

“This achievement represents a significant milestone on the path to restoring the trust of citizens, a goal that our government has placed at the forefront of its priorities.”

There had been widespread fears that few voters would show up following weeks of calls for a boycott from the political movement of Shiite cleric Mr Al Sadr, which dominated the last parliament before it withdrew from politics last year.

Mr Al Sadr himself stepped back from the political process in 2021 after he failed to form a majority government following that year's election. He has lamented that Iraq's political elite have failed to control Iran-backed militias, remove Tehran’s influence or fight corruption.

The majority of the 7,744 candidates standing in this year's election are affiliated with sectarian and ethnic parties or coalitions. At least 25 per cent of the seats in parliament are reserved for women, while nine are held for religious minorities.

The main challenge for the next government will be addressing long-standing grievances over poor public services, corruption and unemployment – issues that have fuelled mass protests in recent years. The new administration will also need to maintain the delicate balance in ties between Iran and the US, the country's two main allies.

