Iraq elections: What happens next now that voting has ended?

Iraqis voted on Tuesday to elect a new parliament, the first step in a lengthy process of forming a government that will be watched closely by Iran and the US, the country's two main allies.

Preliminary results are expected the day after the poll, but the final result could be delayed for weeks by challenges to the outcome by candidates and parties. Once these have been settled, the Supreme Court will ratify the results, setting the stage for the newly elected parliament to convene and install a new government.

Despite deadlines for each stage of the process, it took a year for a government to be installed after the last election in October 2021.

Sajad Jiyad, an Iraq analyst at the Century Foundation think tank based in New York, said he expected that it would “take a while to certify the final results, probably until mid-January”, describing this period as “average”.

The new members of Parliament will be sworn two weeks after the results are ratified, with their first order of business being to elect the House speaker.

Iraq Election Day 2025: The players, the promises - and the turnout? 56:08

By law, Iraq's Parliament speaker should be a Sunni Arab, the president a Kurd, and the prime minister a Shiite.

The Parliament must elect a president by a two-thirds majority within 30 days of their first meeting. The president then has 15 days to appoint a prime minister, who will be nominated by the largest Shiite bloc. The prime minister has one month to form a government and present it to parliament for a vote of confidence.

These deadlines are frequently missed because of bickering among rival factions. Parties tend to delay votes, opting instead for intensive negotiations, which can impact not only parliamentary proceedings but also cause public unrest.

“The government formation is going to be a bit quicker this time,” Mr Jiyad said. “Some of these things take eight months or a year. I think this time around it'll be maybe only four or five months.

“Iraq does not want to have a vacuum for too long in terms of the absence of a formal government,” he said.

“I think we will see a similar government to the last one, a coalition backed by the two main Kurdish parties, the Sunni alliances and the main Shia parties as well.”

Outside influence

Iraq has for years sought to balance the competing interests of the US and Iran. This has become even more so in light of regional shifts triggered by Israel's war on Gaza, with new alliances forming and old powers weakening.

Iran enjoyed influence over its neighbour's internal affairs after the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003 by installing Shiite allies in Iraq's Parliament, as well as by supporting armed groups. But Tehran's regional clout has weakened after Israeli attacks inflicted heavy losses on regional proxies and on Iran itself in the two years since the Gaza war began.

Even as its influence wanes, Iran hopes to preserve its power in Iraq – the only close ally that stayed out of Israel's crosshairs during the war.

Low Turnout Fears Cloud Iraq’s Elections 01:11

Pro-Iran factions that began targeting US forces over its support for Israel yielded to internal and American pressure and stopped their attacks early last year. Washington has been pressuring Baghdad to disarm these groups.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei drew a strong response from Baghdad after saying that Iraq’s elections were “a purely internal matter” and that US interventions are “undoubtedly harmful” in state affairs.

“Past experiences have shown that whenever the United States interfered in the affairs of regional countries, the result was damage to peace and stability,” he said in a statement.

“Whatever the results may be, the friendly relations between Iran and Iraq will continue,” he said, “Iraq is a large and capable country that knows well how to manage its relations with all parties.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said it was “astonished” at the Iranian official's statement, which it considered “provocative and a clear and unacceptable interference in Iraq's internal affairs”.

Iraq’s election process “is purely a national matter and exclusively concerns the will of the Iraqi people and their constitutional institutions,” it said.

Munqith Dagher, an Iraqi military expert, said that although Iran had become a less powerful regional player since the last election, it would still try to influence the outcome again. Iraq's internal players would undoubtedly factor the Iran-US rivalry into their electoral calculations, he said.

“Many Iraqis prefer the United States over Iran as an economic and security partner, but perceived US political influence in the country is highly unpopular. Iraqis seek a balanced partnership with America based on mutual interests,” Mr Dagher said.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

BOSH!'s pantry essentials Nutritional yeast This is Firth's pick and an ingredient he says, "gives you an instant cheesy flavour". He advises making your own cream cheese with it or simply using it to whip up a mac and cheese or wholesome lasagne. It's available in organic and specialist grocery stores across the UAE. Seeds "We've got a big jar of mixed seeds in our kitchen," Theasby explains. "That's what you use to make a bolognese or pie or salad: just grab a handful of seeds and sprinkle them over the top. It's a really good way to make sure you're getting your omegas." Umami flavours "I could say soya sauce, but I'll say all umami-makers and have them in the same batch," says Firth. He suggests having items such as Marmite, balsamic vinegar and other general, dark, umami-tasting products in your cupboard "to make your bolognese a little bit more 'umptious'". Onions and garlic "If you've got them, you can cook basically anything from that base," says Theasby. "These ingredients are so prevalent in every world cuisine and if you've got them in your cupboard, then you know you've got the foundation of a really nice meal." Your grain of choice Whether rice, quinoa, pasta or buckwheat, Firth advises always having a stock of your favourite grains in the cupboard. "That you, you have an instant meal and all you have to do is just chuck a bit of veg in."

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Our Time Has Come

Alyssa Ayres, Oxford University Press

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Price: From Dh1 million On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Match info: Leicester City 1

Ghezzal (63') Liverpool 2

Mane (10'), Firmino (45')

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Ponti Sharlene Teo, Pan Macmillan

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner: Celtic Prince, David Liska (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Conditions Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Grand Argentier, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 2,200m Winner: Arch Gold, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed Dh265,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Ibn Malik, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 10pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar’s daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother’s head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. “It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward,” said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. “She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'.” Khulood’s youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. “Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor,” Khulood said. “She said to me ‘it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama’. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again.” Khulood’s son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

The biog Prefers vegetables and fish to meat and would choose salad over pizza Walks daily as part of regular exercise routine France is her favourite country to visit Has written books and manuals on women’s education, first aid and health for the family Family: Husband, three sons and a daughter Fathiya Nadhari's instructions to her children was to give back to the country The children worked as young volunteers in social, education and health campaigns Her motto is to never stop working for the country

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.