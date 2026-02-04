President Sheikh Mohamed says the UAE is committed to creating a greener world

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is fully committed to supporting a “greener and healthier world for all”.

Sheikh Mohamed made his comments on social media platform X to mark the UAE's National Environment Day on Wednesday.

“On National Environment Day, we reaffirm our shared responsibility to advance sustainability efforts and preserve our natural resources for generations to come,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“Recognising the important role of individuals in protecting the environment throughout our nation's history, the UAE is committed to empowering communities to contribute in support of a greener and healthier world for all.”

A programme was also introduced to coincide with National Environment Day.

The Hamdan bin Zayed: The World’s Richest Seas initiative was launched to boost fish stocks in Abu Dhabi with the aim of having one of the highest global densities by 2030.

The project was unveiled as the emirate celebrated an environmental milestone having achieved 100 per cent sustainability, according to an index used by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

“The launch of this initiative represents a continuation of an approach grounded in science, innovation and the regulation of marine practices – one that enhances the sea’s productivity while preserving its natural balance for the benefit of future generations and contributes to strengthening our food security,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

One scheme that was highlighted during the initiative's launch was the Coral Rehabilitation Project, created to increase the number of cultivated colonies to four million, alongside the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, which seeks to plant 50 million mangrove trees by 2030, according to the agency.

“The agency continues to implement high-impact programmes grounded in science and innovation, including the establishment of Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens, the deployment of artificial reef modules, the regulation of fishing practices and the enhancement of fish stocks. This will ensure the achievement of the initiative's goals by 2030,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the agency.